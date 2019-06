Adobe Lightroom Returns to the Mac App Store

This isn't the first time that you've been able to get Lightroom in the Mac App Store . Back in 2012, when Adobe sold its apps as standalone purchases before starting to push Creative Cloud subscriptions, Lightroom 4 was available for $149.99. Lightroom 5 never came to Apple's store, however, and even Adobe itself doesn't sell standalone versions of Lightroom today.

At WWDC 2018, Apple introduced a redesigned Mac App Store alongside changes to sandboxing parameters on macOS Mojave . Since then, several well-known apps have launched on or returned to the Mac App Store , including the Microsoft Office suite Transmit , and others.Next up is Adobe Lightroom CC, which is available on the Mac App Store as of today. The professional photo editing software is free to download, but requires a $9.99 monthly subscription via Apple's in-app purchase system after a one-week trial. 1TB of cloud storage is included with a subscription.As noted by The Verge , Lightroom was previously available on the Mac App Store for a one-time purchase of $149.99 in 2012:This news is a win-win for Apple and Adobe. Apple has landed another major app on the Mac App Store , which faced years of criticism, and will generate revenue from its split of in-app purchases. Adobe, meanwhile, has made Lightroom available to a very broad audience of potential customers.Lightroom CC remains available outside of the Mac App Store as well, with subscription pricing starting at the same $9.99 per month. One benefit of switching to the Mac App Store version is a more streamlined update process