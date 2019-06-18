Microsoft To-Do App Now Available on the Mac App Store

Tuesday June 18, 2019 3:37 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Microsoft has released a native Mac version of its To-Do app for the first time, meaning macOS users will no longer have to rely on company's the web app to access the to-do list service.


Microsoft To-Do is free on the Mac App Store, and offers users a personalized daily planner called My Day with suggested tasks, including tasks pulled from Outlook.
Got something on your mind? Get Microsoft To-Do. Whether you want to increase your productivity, decrease your stress levels or just clear up some mental space, Microsoft To-Do makes it easy to plan your day and manage your life.
The app features the ability to sync tasks across devices, attach files up to 25MB, create color-coded lists, break tasks into manageable steps, add notes to tasks, share tasks and lists, and set reminders,

The release of the Mac app on the Mac App Store [Direct Link] completes Microsoft's aim to bring native versions of the software to all platforms, including iOS, Windows, and Android.

