Apple Sends Out Media Invites for WWDC Keynote on June 3
Apple today sent out media invites for the keynote event of its 30th annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which takes place at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.
The WWDC keynote will provide a first look at new software that Apple is debuting in 2019, including iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13.
Image via Neil Cybart
Rumors have suggested Apple is considering using the event to unveil the new high-end high-throughput Mac Pro that's in development, though Apple could still opt to delay its introduction until a later date. It's not clear if other hardware will be unveiled at the event.
There are some major changes coming in the new software that's set to be announced, including dark mode for iOS, a new volume HUD, updates to several apps, and more, all of which is highlighted in our iOS 13 roundup.
watchOS 6 will bring a dedicated App Store for the Apple Watch, new watch faces, new health-related apps and more, while macOS 10.15 will further Apple's "Marzipan" cross-platform app project, split up iTunes, and bring software for using an iPad as a second display among other features.
Apple in March announced that this year's WWDC event is once again set to be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, the third year that it's taken place outside of San Francisco.
WWDC tickets, which were priced at $1,599, were distributed to developers by random selection back in March. Apple also provided 350 scholarships to students and STEM organization members, which include a free ticket to WWDC as well as free lodging at San Jose State University.
Approximately 5,000 developers attend the Worldwide Developers Conference to interface with hundreds of Apple engineers who are available to answer questions and host development sessions. Developers who are not able to attend the event will be able to watch the sessions through Apple's WWDC 2019 website or the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
