New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Vizio's 2019 Smart TVs Now Available With AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Support Coming This Summer

Tuesday May 21, 2019 7:39 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Vizio today announced that its 2019 smart TV models with forthcoming AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support are now available at various retailers in the United States, including Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, and Walmart.


The lineup includes high-end P-Series, mid-range M-Series, and lower-priced V-Series models. All of the TVs are 4K HDR, with prices ranging from $259.99 for a 40-inch model with under 400 nits brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate to $3,499.99 for a 75-inch model with 2,700 nits brightness and a 240Hz refresh rate.

Vizio says AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support will roll out "in the coming weeks" in line with its promised "summer 2019" timeframe, but both of the features have been available for participating beta testers since last month. Support will extend back to select Vizio smart TVs released in 2016, 2017, and 2018.


AirPlay 2 support will allow users to stream videos, music, photos, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, and Mac to supported Vizio smart TVs, complete with lock screen controls. HomeKit support will enable users to easily control the TVs using Siri voice commands or the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Vizio's entire 2019 lineup comes equipped with SmartCast 3.0 software, providing access to services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Vudu, iHeartRadio, Xumo, CBS All Access, NBC, and more. SmartCast 3.0 also includes Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa integration.

AirPlay 2 support was also added to Samsung's latest smart TVs last week, with LG and Sony planning to add support later this year.

Tags: HomeKit Guide, AirPlay 2, Vizio
[ 20 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
69Mustang
5 hours ago at 08:53 am

If I have an Apple TV , a smart tv is not necessary right ?

You don't have to use the smart features, but you'd be hard pressed to find a TV that isn't smart. I'd prefer a dumb panel. Nobody sells them anymore. I understand why they don't. I just wish they did.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
mudflap
5 hours ago at 08:08 am
Got AirPlay 2 on my 2016 Vizio M-Series with a beta download a few weeks ago. Works like a charm. Really cool that they cared enough about 3-year-old TVs (and their customers) to do this.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
PastaPrimav
6 hours ago at 07:58 am
It should be noted that this post is nothing but: Vizio launches 2019 lineup of TV's.

When their support for HomeKit/AirPlay comes later this year, its coming to all SmartCast-enabled TV's...which is not just those launched today.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Vasilioskn
5 hours ago at 08:25 am
If I have an Apple TV , a smart tv is not necessary right ?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
richpjr
5 hours ago at 08:23 am
I have a 2016 Vizio P series TV and it has a fantastic picture, but it is the most finicky TV I have ever had. It just doesn't play well with my other gear (Apple TV, Shield TV, Harmony remote and Denon receiver), constantly coming up with the wrong HDMI port on power up, getting stuck, going to sleep or switching to their stupid watch free service that can't be turned off. I'll be switching to another brand on my next TV.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Sasparilla
6 hours ago at 08:02 am
Always best to consider smart TV's as user monitoring devices these days and its much better to plug your network cable (or setup WiFi) into something outside the TV if you want to avoid that (Apple TV perhaps?) - trusting settings on the TV the mfr can change without your knowledge isn't a great bet (cause its more money for the Mfr's if they betray your trust and just do it).

https://www.theverge.com/2017/2/7/14527360/vizio-smart-tv-tracking-settlement-disable-settings

Here's an interview with Vizio's CEO: https://www.theverge.com/2019/1/7/18172397/airplay-2-homekit-vizio-tv-bill-baxter-interview-vergecast-ces-2019
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
hermes16
6 hours ago at 08:04 am
I don't need Siri on my TV, My phone already answers questions from games shows when it's not active.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]