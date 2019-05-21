Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Vizio's 2019 Smart TVs Now Available With AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Support Coming This Summer
The lineup includes high-end P-Series, mid-range M-Series, and lower-priced V-Series models. All of the TVs are 4K HDR, with prices ranging from $259.99 for a 40-inch model with under 400 nits brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate to $3,499.99 for a 75-inch model with 2,700 nits brightness and a 240Hz refresh rate.
Vizio says AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support will roll out "in the coming weeks" in line with its promised "summer 2019" timeframe, but both of the features have been available for participating beta testers since last month. Support will extend back to select Vizio smart TVs released in 2016, 2017, and 2018.
AirPlay 2 support will allow users to stream videos, music, photos, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, and Mac to supported Vizio smart TVs, complete with lock screen controls. HomeKit support will enable users to easily control the TVs using Siri voice commands or the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Vizio's entire 2019 lineup comes equipped with SmartCast 3.0 software, providing access to services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Vudu, iHeartRadio, Xumo, CBS All Access, NBC, and more. SmartCast 3.0 also includes Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa integration.
AirPlay 2 support was also added to Samsung's latest smart TVs last week, with LG and Sony planning to add support later this year.
If I have an Apple TV , a smart tv is not necessary right ?You don't have to use the smart features, but you'd be hard pressed to find a TV that isn't smart. I'd prefer a dumb panel. Nobody sells them anymore. I understand why they don't. I just wish they did.
When their support for HomeKit/AirPlay comes later this year, its coming to all SmartCast-enabled TV's...which is not just those launched today.
https://www.theverge.com/2017/2/7/14527360/vizio-smart-tv-tracking-settlement-disable-settings
Here's an interview with Vizio's CEO: https://www.theverge.com/2019/1/7/18172397/airplay-2-homekit-vizio-tv-bill-baxter-interview-vergecast-ces-2019
