Apple Highlights 'Great Feedback' Received From Hundreds of Apple News+ Publishers

While the highlight of last week's iOS 12.3 release was a revamped TV app with a new "Channels" feature , the release notes also mentioned a minor change to the Apple News + interface that did not receive as much attention.Ensuring the feature gains some awareness, Apple in a press release today highlighted the ability for Apple News + subscribers to follow publications directly from the Apple News + catalog view in iOS 12.3 and macOS 10.14.5 . New issues from followed titles are automatically downloaded and available offline.Apple added that it has received "a lot of great feedback from hundreds of publishers" available in Apple News +, with quotes featured from editors of publications such as Vox, People, Harper's Bazaar, and Popular Science.Apple's services chief Eddy Cue The feedback from editors can be read on the Apple Newsroom