Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Highlights 'Great Feedback' Received From Hundreds of Apple News+ Publishers
Ensuring the feature gains some awareness, Apple in a press release today highlighted the ability for Apple News+ subscribers to follow publications directly from the Apple News+ catalog view in iOS 12.3 and macOS 10.14.5. New issues from followed titles are automatically downloaded and available offline.
Apple added that it has received "a lot of great feedback from hundreds of publishers" available in Apple News+, with quotes featured from editors of publications such as Vox, People, Harper's Bazaar, and Popular Science.
Apple's services chief Eddy Cue:
We've heard a lot of great feedback from the hundreds of publishers available in Apple News+. The latest updates to Apple News+ aim to best showcase their incredible journalism and put the most trusted news sources at readers' fingertips. Apple News+ customers are very engaged readers, with most visiting the News app daily. Hundreds of people at Apple, across editorial, engineering, marketing and design teams, are working to make Apple News+ the best experience for people who love reading their favorite titles and discovering new stories.The feedback from editors can be read on the Apple Newsroom.
If you agree please submit feedback to apple to remove it https://www.apple.com/feedback/ (there is no News app feedback section, so just use iPhone or iPad feature feedback) ('https://www.apple.com/feedback/')
I miss when Apple was good at interfaces.
Have no issue with it, I like the feature where apple learns the news topics and/or stories I want to read about to make suggestions. I trust Apple far more than other providers in terms of privacy around this information. What is annoying is it filling up my news with tons of articles I cant read now.
I agree I like that Apple News learns what I like, but using that knowledge to suggest articles behind their paywall is on the edge of Apple's claims against Amazon and Google. They effectively are using their knowledge of my reading habits to show me articles that they think I'll probably like as a way of trying to encourage a signup to their paid service. This is one case where I do actually think Apple needs to be careful - they are heading in a very dangerous direction.
