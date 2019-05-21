New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Highlights 'Great Feedback' Received From Hundreds of Apple News+ Publishers

Tuesday May 21, 2019 6:35 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
While the highlight of last week's iOS 12.3 release was a revamped TV app with a new "Channels" feature, the release notes also mentioned a minor change to the Apple News+ interface that did not receive as much attention.


Ensuring the feature gains some awareness, Apple in a press release today highlighted the ability for Apple News+ subscribers to follow publications directly from the Apple News+ catalog view in iOS 12.3 and macOS 10.14.5. New issues from followed titles are automatically downloaded and available offline.


Apple added that it has received "a lot of great feedback from hundreds of publishers" available in Apple News+, with quotes featured from editors of publications such as Vox, People, Harper's Bazaar, and Popular Science.

Apple's services chief Eddy Cue:
We've heard a lot of great feedback from the hundreds of publishers available in Apple News+. The latest updates to Apple News+ aim to best showcase their incredible journalism and put the most trusted news sources at readers' fingertips. Apple News+ customers are very engaged readers, with most visiting the News app daily. Hundreds of people at Apple, across editorial, engineering, marketing and design teams, are working to make Apple News+ the best experience for people who love reading their favorite titles and discovering new stories.
The feedback from editors can be read on the Apple Newsroom.

Tag: Apple News Guide
Avatar
No. 44
7 hours ago at 06:44 am
Yes, but according to Apple people also love the keyboard on the MacBook Pro...
Rating: 22 Votes
Avatar
WannaGoMac
7 hours ago at 06:41 am
Here's my feedback, please stop putting the News Plus articles all over my news feed. I have no interest in subscribing and these ads are very annoying.

If you agree please submit feedback to apple to remove it https://www.apple.com/feedback/ (there is no News app feedback section, so just use iPhone or iPad feature feedback) ('https://www.apple.com/feedback/')
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
calstanford
7 hours ago at 06:50 am
So great that no one I know uses it
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
The Phazer
6 hours ago at 07:32 am
"Lot of great feedback" = "The product we shipped was a total dog."
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Smoothie
6 hours ago at 07:36 am
When I canceled my free trial, I expected to see a feedback option to provide my reason. But nope.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
now i see it
6 hours ago at 07:07 am
I have no opinion and can't think for myself and have no preferences so if they like it then I will too
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
BootsWalking
6 hours ago at 07:24 am
I showed my great feedback...by cancelling my News+ subscription after the free, 30-day trial. App needs a lot of work.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
BWhaler
5 hours ago at 09:04 am
And as the the terrible reader experience?

I miss when Apple was good at interfaces.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Phogro
3 hours ago at 10:48 am

Have no issue with it, I like the feature where apple learns the news topics and/or stories I want to read about to make suggestions. I trust Apple far more than other providers in terms of privacy around this information. What is annoying is it filling up my news with tons of articles I cant read now.


I agree I like that Apple News learns what I like, but using that knowledge to suggest articles behind their paywall is on the edge of Apple's claims against Amazon and Google. They effectively are using their knowledge of my reading habits to show me articles that they think I'll probably like as a way of trying to encourage a signup to their paid service. This is one case where I do actually think Apple needs to be careful - they are heading in a very dangerous direction.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
_Refurbished_
6 hours ago at 07:26 am
I tried Apple News + and remembered how much more I like browsing the web, than reading static magazines. Wasn’t for me.
Rating: 1 Votes

