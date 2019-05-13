Apple Releases macOS Mojave 10.14.5 With AirPlay 2 Support

Monday May 13, 2019 10:01 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released macOS Mojave 10.14.5, the fifth update to the macOS Mojave operating system that first launched in September. macOS Mojave 10.14.5 comes more than a month after the release of macOS Mojave 10.14.4, an update that introduced Apple News+ support.

macOS Mojave 10.14.5 can be downloaded by going to the "Software Update" section of System Preferences and selecting the Update Now option.


macOS Mojave 10.14.5 focuses on performance improvements and bug fixes to address issues that have been discovered since the launch of macOS Mojave 10.14.4. We didn't find any major feature changes or updates during the beta, but according to Apple's release notes, the update includes support for AirPlay 2 along with bug fixes including improved audio latency on 2018 MacBook Pro models.

This update:
- Adds AirPlay 2 support for sharing videos, photos, music and more from your Mac directly to your AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV
- Adds the ability to follow a magazine from the Apple News+ catalog browsing view
- Improves audio latency on MacBook Pro models introduced in 2018
- Fixes an issue that prevented certain very large OmniOutliner and OmniPlan documents from rendering properly
The prior update, macOS Mojave 10.14.4, included Apple News+, automatic Dark Mode for Safari along with new Safari features, and a number of other smaller changes and updates. For more on macOS Mojave, make sure to check out our macOS Mojave roundup.

Related Roundup: macOS Mojave
98 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
ColdUpNorth
1 week ago
I wonder if this will have a fix for the gmail bug in Mail - hope so!
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
MakeAppleAwesomeAgain
1 week ago
Combo update: https://support.apple.com/kb/DL2000
Delta update: https://support.apple.com/kb/DL2001

Sierra security update: https://support.apple.com/kb/DL2003
High Sierra security update: https://support.apple.com/kb/DL2004
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
DonutHands
1 week ago

Just to check, this version isn’t the one that’s going to break my 32 bit apps, is it?
Yes, still clawing at Adobe CS3 and old MS Office.


Nope, not yet. It is expected that macOS 10.15 will remove 32bit support. Which should be released Sep/Oct of this year.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
n8felton
1 week ago
Keep in mind that there are new Notarization requirements with 10.14.5

https://developer.apple.com/news/?id=04102019a
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
nortonandreev
1 week ago
macOS Mojave is my favourite release (after Yosemite). Curious to see macOS 10.15 next month.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
The Samurai
1 week ago
Dos it fixthe kyboardissus ?
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
iObama
1 week ago

macOS Mojave is my favourite release (after Yosemite). Curious to see macOS 10.15 next month.


Same. As an IT guy, after we got over the initial hump of a few of the new features, it’s been the easiest OS to manage thus far.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Techdustind
1 week ago
So I installed this on my MBP, it restarted the computer 3 times (I thought it was 4...) which I thought was totally bizarre. I installed it on a loaner Mac, did the same thing, but I saw the firmware update screen.

Apparently there was a security fix for EFI, so this is normal. Really hope it doesn't freak out too many end users here :eek:

EDIT: It was 4 restarts. Jeez!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
fivenotrump
1 week ago

I wonder if this will have a fix for the gmail bug in Mail - hope so!

Gmail _is_ the bug
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
coolfactor
1 week ago

I wonder if this will have a fix for the gmail bug in Mail - hope so!


The bug was server-side and resolved by Google after a day or two. At least that was my experience. I have one Gmail account setup with IMAP and it's not giving me the infinite-login issue that said bug involved. However, the account is always offline unless I make it go online, which is annoying.

When it comes to supporting standards, Google can take a long walk off a short plank. IMAP is supported by thousands of email providers, but Google can't (or doesn't want to) get it right.
Rating: 2 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]