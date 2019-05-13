Apple Releases macOS Mojave 10.14.5 With AirPlay 2 Support

macOS Mojave 10.14.5 can be downloaded by going to the "Software Update" section of System Preferences and selecting the Update Now option.
macOS Mojave 10.14.5 focuses on performance improvements and bug fixes to address issues that have been discovered since the launch of macOS Mojave 10.14.4. We didn't find any major feature changes or updates during the beta, but according to Apple's release notes, the update includes support for AirPlay 2 along with bug fixes including improved audio latency on 2018 MacBook Pro models.
This update:The prior update, macOS Mojave 10.14.4, included Apple News+, automatic Dark Mode for Safari along with new Safari features, and a number of other smaller changes and updates. For more on macOS Mojave, make sure to check out our macOS Mojave roundup.
- Adds AirPlay 2 support for sharing videos, photos, music and more from your Mac directly to your AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV
- Adds the ability to follow a magazine from the Apple News+ catalog browsing view
- Improves audio latency on MacBook Pro models introduced in 2018
- Fixes an issue that prevented certain very large OmniOutliner and OmniPlan documents from rendering properly