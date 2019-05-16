AirPlay 2 Support Rolling Out to Select DTS Play-Fi Products

Thursday May 16, 2019 6:23 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
DTS today announced availability of AirPlay 2 in select DTS Play-Fi products, including the McIntosh RS200 wireless loudspeaker system and the Arcam rPlay music streamer, with support for additional products to be added later this year.


AirPlay 2 enables multi-room audio playback with other AirPlay 2 devices, such as the HomePod, Apple TV, and select speakers from Sonos, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, and others. AirPlay 2 devices also appear in the Home app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch and can be controlled with Siri.

AirPlay is Apple's wireless streaming protocol, enabling users to beam audio from Apple devices like an iPhone or Mac to supported speakers, including content from Apple Music, iTunes, Podcasts, Netflix, YouTube, and elsewhere.

The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem includes more than 200 interoperable speakers, sound bars, set-top boxes, and audio/video receivers from brands such as McIntosh, Arcam, Pioneer, Polk Audio, Klipsch, Soundcast, MartinLogan, Definitive Technology, Phorus, Integra, Onkyo, SVS Sound, and Wren Sound.

DTS Play-Fi products with AirPlay 2 support are also compatible with Alexa.

Avatar
KazKam
3 days ago at 03:07 pm
I wish I could Justify McIntosh gear. I didn't even know they were still producing "relevant" non-analog-only tech. I don't think a lot of people appreciate how high quality, artful, and esoteric their gear is. Glass fronts, chrome-plated weight-balanced knobs, vacuum tubes. Crazy cool stuff... with the price tags to match.

McIntosh have to be careful about introducing new tech into their gear. This is equipment you buy for life, not for the next four years.

Go check out their other products (https://www.mcintoshlabs.com/). McIntosh is next-level audiophile swag. /drool
