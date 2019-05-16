AirPlay 2 Support Rolling Out to Select DTS Play-Fi Products

AirPlay 2 enables multi-room audio playback with other AirPlay 2 devices, such as the HomePod, Apple TV, and select speakers from Sonos, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, and others. AirPlay 2 devices also appear in the Home app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch and can be controlled with Siri.
AirPlay is Apple's wireless streaming protocol, enabling users to beam audio from Apple devices like an iPhone or Mac to supported speakers, including content from Apple Music, iTunes, Podcasts, Netflix, YouTube, and elsewhere.
The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem includes more than 200 interoperable speakers, sound bars, set-top boxes, and audio/video receivers from brands such as McIntosh, Arcam, Pioneer, Polk Audio, Klipsch, Soundcast, MartinLogan, Definitive Technology, Phorus, Integra, Onkyo, SVS Sound, and Wren Sound.
DTS Play-Fi products with AirPlay 2 support are also compatible with Alexa.