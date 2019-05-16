Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Highlights Global Accessibility Awareness Day With Front-Page Feature [Updated]
On the Apple.com front page, visitors are encouraged to explore more accessibility features, which is linked to Apple's existing accessibility page. The page doesn't appear to have been updated yet this year; it highlights areas where Apple helps users with disabilities related to vision, hearing, physical and motor skills, learning, and literacy.
On the accessibility page, Apple highlights its short commercial from 2016 about real people with disabilities who use its products in everyday life, narrated by Sady Paulson, who uses Switch Control on a Mac. Otherwise the page showcases Apple accessibility features like VoiceOver, Live Listen, Switch Control, and more, with the help of products including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and HomePod.
In years past, Apple celebrated Global Accessibility Awareness Day with a series of "Designed for" videos that highlighted interviews conducted between CEO Tim Cook and three accessibility activists. Apple has also previously held a Stevie Wonder concert at One Infinite Loop and hosted global events promoting inclusive design at Apple corporate offices in Cupertino, Austin, Cork, and London. The company also usually holds accessibility-related Today at Apple sessions at its retail stores.
Update: Apple is also highlighting accessibility on the iOS App Store today, featuring stories about developers who build iOS apps to help people with disabilities.
The stories discuss apps like Proloquo2Go, Strava, Audible, djay, Ready to Roll, and more. They can be found on the "Today" tab on the App Store on iPhone and iPad.
The company has also shared a new press release that focuses on California-based photographer Rachael Short, who takes fine art photographs exclusively using the iPhone. Short suffered a spinal cord injury in a car accident nine years ago, and now uses an iPhone XS to capture images. She used to carry multiple cameras and a variety of film around, but loves the mobility and ease-of-use the iPhone affords her after the accident.
“I couldn’t imagine being in my situation even 15 years ago without my iPhone,” Short says. “Technology has changed so much in that time. It just opens up so many possibilities for people with disabilities and limited mobility. It’s my camera, it’s my email, it’s my photo editing, it’s ‘Hey Siri, do stuff for me.’ It’s everything.”Apple also confirmed that it is hosting events around the world to promote inclusive design and emphasize technology that works for everyone.
Although the products are not cheap by any means, they are uber-cheap when compared to the products marketed for disabled people (hearing impaired, physically impaired, eye-sight impaired, ...), and do work better.
This is an area where Cook has his beans aligned on the right place -- for a change.
Just my view.
I myself want to declare tomorrow as "National Lemmings Appreciation Day" :).
As far as accessibility, I think Apple does a good job.
For whatever else I may think of Apple good or bad or politically this is something I will always appreciate about them. They have historically and consistently worked harder than most companies to make their products accessible to people with disabilities. Bravo!
Yes, it shows that they take the high road in my opinion. They do good things like being (arguably) the best company pushing for accessibility, and they are doing it because it's good, not just to make more money. It's very good way to run a business.
