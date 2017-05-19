New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness Day With Stevie Wonder Concert

Friday May 19, 2017 7:59 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple yesterday held a concert at One Infinite Loop in honor of Global Accessibility Awareness Day. This morning, CEO Tim Cook tweeted out a thank you to Stevie Wonder, who performed at the concert.



The event marked one of Apple's traditional "Beer Bash" celebrations, which in the past have seen performances by Maroon 5, One Republic, Darius Rucker, and more, usually coinciding with a major milestone like the 30th anniversary of the Macintosh.

Apple has been highlighting the importance of accessibility features throughout the week, beginning with a large collection of "Designed for" promotional videos that it posted on YouTube on Tuesday. The clips showcased features like VoiceOver and Made for iPhone hearing aids, accompanied by personal stories of how Apple fans with disabilities use each feature.


On Wednesday, Tim Cook then sat down with three accessibility activists to discuss the company's accessibility features across its range of devices. Last October, Apple published an all-new accessibility website that brings all of these features to the forefront as a way to explain and celebrate how the company has built unique accessibility features into iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch.

Avatar
bitfactory
42 minutes ago at 08:04 am

Gone are the days when ceo's of Apple used to focus on technology


Give it a rest. Accessibility is one area Apple needs to stay nimble.

I have zero problem with any of this. +morale +public goodwill
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
jadot
41 minutes ago at 08:05 am
It's easy to be cynical about this until you realise that anything that Stevie Wonder does makes it a good thing.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
StevieD100
22 minutes ago at 08:24 am
to all the sourpusses who keep complaining about the lack of this, the lack of that really need to get a life. They are starting to become like an old worn vinyl record that gets stuck in a rut repeating the same few bars forever.
If you really don't like what Apple as a company (rather than the specific bits of kit you moan about) then please go elsewhere.

We all know that Apple could do better with not only releasing products but communicating to us a general direction. We don't need a detail roadmap but come on Apple something official would be really nice. Many of us have money sitting in the bank earning next to nothing in interest just wanting to be spent. In my case, do you really want me to blow it on a trip to Antartica or a new iMac?

I see nothing wrong with putting on events like this one btw.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Rogifan
35 minutes ago at 08:11 am

Gone are the days when CEO'S of Apple used to focus on technology!






Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Sunny1990
45 minutes ago at 08:01 am
Seems like gone are the days when CEO'S of Apple used to focus on technology!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
bobbie424242
30 minutes ago at 08:16 am
Good guy Tim Cook has been on a social mission lately.
It's time to quit Apple and enter politics Tim!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Luap
43 minutes ago at 08:03 am
Did Stevie sing.. "I just called to ask where da new MacMinis at?"
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
keysofanxiety
5 minutes ago at 08:42 am

i swear there is a day for everything now...


How about a "MacWhiners" day? Oh wait, that'd be a year-long event.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
keysofanxiety
7 minutes ago at 08:39 am

Seems like gone are the days when CEO'S of Apple used to focus on technology!


Umm, assistive tech is techology. Jesus, it's called AT. Assistive technology.

Oh sure, throwing in a new CPU every now and then must be far more 'technology focused' than, say, making your devices fully accessible and usable for somebody who can't see squat. Or people who can't hear, or even have control of their limbs.

But no, you really nailed it. Not focused on technology at all.
Rating: 1 Votes

