Apple Celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness Day With Stevie Wonder Concert
Thank you to the incomparable Stevie Wonder for lifting hearts and celebrating accessibility with us! #GAAD pic.twitter.com/WvePkgte5R— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 19, 2017
Apple has been highlighting the importance of accessibility features throughout the week, beginning with a large collection of "Designed for" promotional videos that it posted on YouTube on Tuesday. The clips showcased features like VoiceOver and Made for iPhone hearing aids, accompanied by personal stories of how Apple fans with disabilities use each feature.
Signed, Sealed, Delivered pic.twitter.com/CI38dIU8Vj— James Craig (@cookiecrook) May 19, 2017
Gone are the days when ceo's of Apple used to focus on technology
Give it a rest. Accessibility is one area Apple needs to stay nimble.
I have zero problem with any of this. +morale +public goodwill
If you really don't like what Apple as a company (rather than the specific bits of kit you moan about) then please go elsewhere.
We all know that Apple could do better with not only releasing products but communicating to us a general direction. We don't need a detail roadmap but come on Apple something official would be really nice. Many of us have money sitting in the bank earning next to nothing in interest just wanting to be spent. In my case, do you really want me to blow it on a trip to Antartica or a new iMac?
I see nothing wrong with putting on events like this one btw.
It's time to quit Apple and enter politics Tim!
i swear there is a day for everything now...
How about a "MacWhiners" day? Oh wait, that'd be a year-long event.
Umm, assistive tech is techology. Jesus, it's called AT. Assistive technology.
Oh sure, throwing in a new CPU every now and then must be far more 'technology focused' than, say, making your devices fully accessible and usable for somebody who can't see squat. Or people who can't hear, or even have control of their limbs.
But no, you really nailed it. Not focused on technology at all.
