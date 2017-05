Apple Celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness Day With Stevie Wonder Concert

Thank you to the incomparable Stevie Wonder for lifting hearts and celebrating accessibility with us! #GAAD pic.twitter.com/WvePkgte5R — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 19, 2017



Apple yesterday held a concert at One Infinite Loop in honor of Global Accessibility Awareness Day . This morning, CEO Tim Cook tweeted out a thank you to Stevie Wonder, who performed at the concert.The event marked one of Apple's traditional "Beer Bash" celebrations, which in the past have seen performances by Maroon 5, One Republic, Darius Rucker, and more, usually coinciding with a major milestone like the 30th anniversary of the Macintosh Apple has been highlighting the importance of accessibility features throughout the week, beginning with a large collection of "Designed for" promotional videos that it posted on YouTube on Tuesday. The clips showcased features like VoiceOver and Made for iPhone hearing aids, accompanied by personal stories of how Apple fans with disabilities use each feature.On Wednesday, Tim Cook then sat down with three accessibility activists to discuss the company's accessibility features across its range of devices. Last October, Apple published an all-new accessibility website that brings all of these features to the forefront as a way to explain and celebrate how the company has built unique accessibility features into iPhone, iPad , Mac, Apple TV , and Apple Watch.