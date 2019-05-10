New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Shares New 'Inside Joke' Privacy-Focused Video Highlighting iMessage Encryption

Friday May 10, 2019 2:47 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today shared a humorous new privacy-focused video on its YouTube channel, which is designed to highlight the end-to-end encryption feature in the Messages app.

In the minute-long video, a woman is at a nail salon getting a pedicure, and she's receiving iMessages and cracking up at them over and over again. The viewer is never given a look at what she's seeing that's so funny, which emphasizes the fact that messages are private.


The end of the video features the tagline "iMessage encrypts your conversations because not everyone needs to be in on the joke."

Apple has shared several other privacy-focused videos in recent months, including a "Privacy Matters" spot and a video that highlights limited ad tracking in Safari.

Tags: Apple ads, privacy
[ 115 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
12643
23 hours ago at 02:54 pm
Most annoying ad I’ve seen in a while...
Rating: 43 Votes
Avatar
lanegandy
23 hours ago at 02:54 pm
This was honestly great lol
Rating: 30 Votes
Avatar
Mark Booth
23 hours ago at 02:55 pm
Very funny, she has a great laugh!

Mark
Rating: 29 Votes
Avatar
now i see it
23 hours ago at 03:09 pm
but iCloud backups still are not. Until iCloud data is encrypted, the whole privacy narrative is just mumbo jumbo
Rating: 26 Votes
Avatar
Unity451
23 hours ago at 02:59 pm
I don't need the joke... listening to her laugh was great!
Rating: 24 Votes
Avatar
audiophilosophy
23 hours ago at 02:59 pm
This is a really great ad. Great acting by the lady too. I cracked a smile about halfway through. Simple and to the point.
Rating: 22 Votes
Avatar
russell_314
23 hours ago at 03:20 pm

but iCloud backups still are not. Until iCloud data is encrypted, the whole privacy narrative is just mumbo jumbo

This is an ongoing debate and doesn't mean that "the whole privacy narrative is just mumbo jumbo". Apple does this because if they encrypt your iCloud backup no recovery would be possible if you forget your password. It's not as simple as you make it. If you need this extra security you can turn off iCloud backup. I know people who are that paranoid or maybe they have a reason, IDK.
Rating: 15 Votes
Avatar
kildraik
22 hours ago at 03:26 pm
Sometimes their ads are great, sometimes not.

This one was wonderful.
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
russell_314
23 hours ago at 03:17 pm

My brother use to work at AT&T and the staff could read your text messages. So I wonder if they still can?

Text messages aren't secure so your phone provider has access to them. It would be up to their security as to who in the company has access to that information. They can't read your iMessages though.
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
Marekul
22 hours ago at 03:43 pm
If you live in China, jokes on you....
Rating: 12 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]