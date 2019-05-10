Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Shares New 'Inside Joke' Privacy-Focused Video Highlighting iMessage Encryption
In the minute-long video, a woman is at a nail salon getting a pedicure, and she's receiving iMessages and cracking up at them over and over again. The viewer is never given a look at what she's seeing that's so funny, which emphasizes the fact that messages are private.
The end of the video features the tagline "iMessage encrypts your conversations because not everyone needs to be in on the joke."
Apple has shared several other privacy-focused videos in recent months, including a "Privacy Matters" spot and a video that highlights limited ad tracking in Safari.
Mark
but iCloud backups still are not. Until iCloud data is encrypted, the whole privacy narrative is just mumbo jumboThis is an ongoing debate and doesn't mean that "the whole privacy narrative is just mumbo jumbo". Apple does this because if they encrypt your iCloud backup no recovery would be possible if you forget your password. It's not as simple as you make it. If you need this extra security you can turn off iCloud backup. I know people who are that paranoid or maybe they have a reason, IDK.
This one was wonderful.
My brother use to work at AT&T and the staff could read your text messages. So I wonder if they still can?Text messages aren't secure so your phone provider has access to them. It would be up to their security as to who in the company has access to that information. They can't read your iMessages though.
