Apple Shares New 'Inside Joke' Privacy-Focused Video Highlighting iMessage Encryption

Apple today shared a humorous new privacy-focused video on its YouTube channel, which is designed to highlight the end-to-end encryption feature in the Messages app.In the minute-long video, a woman is at a nail salon getting a pedicure, and she's receiving iMessages and cracking up at them over and over again. The viewer is never given a look at what she's seeing that's so funny, which emphasizes the fact that messages are private.The end of the video features the tagline "iMessage encrypts your conversations because not everyone needs to be in on the joke."Apple has shared several other privacy-focused videos in recent months, including a " Privacy Matters " spot and a video that highlights limited ad tracking in Safari.