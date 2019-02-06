"Hey Siri" support and possibly wireless charging case alongside AirPower charging mat.
Some Popular iPhone Apps Secretly Record Your Screen for Analytics Purposes
Multiple popular iPhone apps from major companies are using intrusive analytics services that capture detailed data like taps, swipes, and even screen recordings without customer knowledge, reports TechCrunch.
Apps that include Abercrombie & Fitch, Hotels.com, Air Canada, Hollister, Expedia, and Singapore Airlines are using Glassbox, a customer experience analytics firm that lets developers use "session replay" screen recording technology within their apps.
Session replays let developers screenshot or record or a user's screen and then play back those recordings to see how users interact with their apps. Taps, button pushes, and keyboard entries are all captured and provided to app developers.
Some apps, such as Air Canada, don't properly mask data that's recorded, exposing information like passport numbers and credit card information. Air Canada employees with access to the screenshot database can readily see this data.
TechCrunch had mobile app expert The App Analyst look at some of the apps that Glassbox lists as a customer. Not all apps leaked masked data, and most appeared to be obfuscated, but there were instances where email addresses and postal codes were visible.
"Since this data is often sent back to Glassbox servers I wouldn't be shocked if they have already had instances of them capturing sensitive banking information and passwords," The App Analyst told TechCrunch.
As TechCrunch points out, all of the apps have a privacy policy, but not one makes it clear that they're recording a user's screen. Glassbox does not require special permission from either Apple or the user to record the screen, and without checking specific app data, there is no way to know if an app is doing this.
Glassbox also does not require its customers to mention the usage of the screen recording feature in their privacy policies.
With no way to detect that this is going on, all customers can do is refuse to use the apps and services of companies that are found to be engaging in shady analytics tracking purposes without clear privacy policies.
"Glassbox has a unique capability to reconstruct the mobile application view in a visual format, which is another view of analytics, Glassbox SDK can interact with our customers native app only and technically cannot break the boundary of the app," the spokesperson said, such as when the system keyboard covers part of the native app/ "Glassbox does not have access to it," the spokesperson said.There are other analytics companies that have practices similar to Glassbox, like Appsee and UXCam, and there are a lot of major companies that are using this kind of technology, based on their customer lists. This kind of tracking is also not limited to iOS apps -- it can be done on the web as well.
2 days ago at 03:43 pm
Apple do your thing! This is a violation of privacy. These app developers need to learn a lesson.
2 days ago at 03:46 pm
Looks like Apple needs to tighten the app noose a little more. The App and MAS store is supposed to be a sandbox for many important reasons and privacy is paramount.
2 days ago at 03:42 pm
This is partially why I use as few apps as possible. I’ll go on a website on my desktop with proper blockers in place if I need to. My phone is a minimal use device these days.
2 days ago at 03:50 pm
People wanted free apps. Well this is what you get when you use free apps. Massive invasions of privacy for the purpose of mining and monetizing your personal information.
2 days ago at 03:57 pm
There’s no App Store guideline that prohibits collecting usage information. To the contrary, Apple permits collection of usage information if the user consents.
Consent is generally satisfied by providing a terms of service link and consent is basically continuing to use the app after being afforded the opportunity to review the terms.
2 days ago at 03:49 pm
If apple doesn’t remove these from the App Store and hit the kills witch on the ones the are on users phones I will be very disappointed.
2 days ago at 03:42 pm
Sue them. Too bad for expedia....used to love you.....now.....(throws up)
Edit: what the hell is up with security and privacy?!
2 days ago at 03:53 pm
As a UX Designer, big fail by those companies secretly collecting data for analytical purposes and worse that sensitive data isn't masked. A user should always give permission that their sessions will be used to evaluate how we might create a better experience and it must be disclosed who will use that information and how. Working in finance, where all sensitive data from a user must be masked, e.g. using Hotjar and everything must be disclosed openly to the user.
2 days ago at 03:50 pm
What? This is unacceptable and these apps needs to be removed now and disabled. Is this the full list?
2 days ago at 04:12 pm
Here are some of the Glassbox's customers. (https://www.glassboxdigital.com/company/who-we-work-with/) Not all maybe guilty of recording data, but why take a chance?
I suspect this page will be gone soon, so here are some of the major clients.
Banking and Investment:
* Bank Fideuram
* Bank Hapoalim
* Bank Leumi
* Citibank
* ING
* Investec
* Israel Discount Bank
* JP Morgan Chase
* Santander
Insurance
* Admiral
* Amica
* Direct Seguros
* Guardian
* The Hartford
* UnipolSai
* Zurich
Travel
* Air Canada
* Expedia
* Hotels.com
* Singapore Airlines
* Yatya
Telecom
* Tracfone
Retail
* Abercrombie & Fitch
* Hollister
