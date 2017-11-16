Apple Watch Nike+ Series 2 Models Drop to $244 in 38mm and $274 in 42mm at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods has discounted the aluminum Apple Watch Nike+ Series 2 by about 33 percent today, marking a notably low price point for the second-generation device ahead of Black Friday. The deal is part of the retailer's holiday flash sale, with 38mm aluminum cases priced at $243.98 while 42mm aluminum cases are at $273.98. There were non-Nike+ models on sale, but most have now gone out of stock.
Visit Dick's Sporting Goods' website here to check out all of the models on sale, which as of writing include a few colorways of the Apple Watch Nike+ in 38mm and one version of the 42mm. The flash sale ends tonight at 10 p.m. ET, or while supplies last, so be sure to take advantage of the deal quickly if you're interested.
This is the latest price drop for Series 2 devices this fall, with the last major sale hitting Best Buy with 38mm cases at $270 and 42mm cases at $300 -- a deal that's still going on today. While Series 2 models lack the LTE capabilities and faster processing speeds of the latest Series 3 device, last year's edition is still a reliable investment and could be a cost-cutting gift alternative for those looking to save some money over the holidays.
In regards to upcoming Black Friday deals on the Series 2 models, we haven't yet heard anything specific, but there will likely be some discounts at the major resellers and retail locations. A notable discount for the Apple Watch Series 1 has been confirmed, however, with these devices starting as low as $179.99 at Target and Macy's on Black Friday. Visit our Black Friday Roundup for information on Apple Watch sales and more coming next week.
For other sales happening now ahead of the shopping holiday next week, head over to our full Deals Roundup.
