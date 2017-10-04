Apple Watch Series 2 Prices Continue to Drop Following Launch of Series 3 Models

Wednesday October 4, 2017 12:05 PM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
The debut of the Apple Watch Series 3 brought about a few price drops for the previous generation Series 2 models last month, with B&H Photo offering around $290 for 38mm cases and $320 for 42mm cases in Aluminum. This week at Best Buy, prices have continued to drop by about $20 for a wide variety of Series 2 Aluminum models, with most 38mm versions selling for $270 and 42mm versions selling for $300.

Included in Best Buy's sale are Apple Watch Nike+ models and some Stainless Steel editions, with the latter models up to $120 off their original retail prices, and as much as $60 down from when we posted the previous Series 2 discount article in mid-September. Below we'll list a few models on sale with Best Buy's new prices (bold) compared to current prices of similar Series 3 collections on Apple.com.

Series 2 Aluminum



Series 2 Stainless Steel


Apple only offers Stainless Steel Series 3 models in LTE versions, meaning that all of the new models with a Stainless Steel case this year are automatically slightly higher in price due to the added LTE capabilities. In total, there are six Apple Watch Series 3 collections (all in Aluminum) without LTE among Apple's 31 new collections of the revamped wearable device. For this reason, anyone who isn't interested in cellular connection on their Apple Watch -- or in Series 3's faster processing speeds -- will greatly benefit from deals on the Series 2 models.

More of the latest deals can be found in our Deals Roundup, where you can find sales this week on the DJI Osmo for iPhone, certified pre-owned iPhone 7 models from T-Mobile, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy.

