Apple Watch Series 2 Prices Continue to Drop Following Launch of Series 3 Models

Included in Best Buy's sale are Apple Watch Nike+ models and some Stainless Steel editions, with the latter models up to $120 off their original retail prices, and as much as $60 down from when we posted the previous Series 2 discount article in mid-September. Below we'll list a few models on sale with Best Buy's new prices (bold) compared to current prices of similar Series 3 collections on Apple.com.
Series 2 Aluminum
38mm Silver Case, White Sport Band - $269.00, compared to $329
42mm Silver Case, White Sport Band - $299.00, compared to $359
Nike+ 38mm Space Gray Case, Black/Volt Sport Band - $269.00, compared to $329
Nike+ 42mm Space Gray Case, Black/Volt Sport Band - $299.00, compared to $359
Series 2 Stainless Steel
42mm Space Black Case, Space Black Sport Band - $429.00, compared to $649
38mm Case, Milanese Loop Band - $479.00, compared to $699
38mm Space Black Case, Space Black Milanese Loop Band - $529, compared to $749
42mm Space Black Case, Space Black Milanese Loop Band - $579, compared to $799
