Apple Community Envisions Better Ways to Activate Control Center on iPhone X
This location change has removed the simplicity and ease-of-access to Control Center for many iPhone X users -- particularly those who are left handed -- who have been posting about the iPhone X-specific issue in the MacRumors forums, Twitter, and on Reddit. Some of these users have also provided interesting alternative locations and invoking gestures that Apple could potentially implement in future iOS updates, but it should be reiterated that these are simply community ideas and not in any way an indication that we'll see them added to the iPhone X.
Reddit has been the source of multiple ideas for new Control Center gestures on the iPhone X, with a few that replace existing gestures (so you'd have to choose between two options in Settings) and some that are new. One user theorized that the iPhone X's new Reachability gesture (swiping down on the Home indicator, which must be activated in Settings) could have an alternate option for invoking Control Center.
Further threads provided variations on this idea: 3D Touch on the Home indicator for Reachability and pulling down on the indicator for Control Center, or keeping Reachability as it is and using 3D Touch on the Home indicator for Control Center. The 3D Touch solution has been put forward by multiple people over the last few days and appears to be a favorite, particularly because Reachability's new swipe-down gesture on the Home indicator can be difficult to execute and could potentially be an even more frustrating location for Control Center.
Other ideas have been shared on the MacRumors forums, including one that could be an additional option for the swipe-down gesture that enacts Search anywhere on the Home Screen, but that would make Control Center impossible to call up within apps. iOS developer Guilherme Rambo posted his own idea on Twitter this week, suggesting that a 3D Touch edge swipe could house Control Center. Currently, this is used as an app switching gesture, which Apple at first removed from iOS 11 and then brought back in a later update, so it's another idea where you'd have to pick one setting over another.
This feels really natural, 3D Touch swipe from the edge to bring up Control Center would be an awesome option to have on iPhone X pic.twitter.com/SIYNWlh1LW— Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) November 8, 2017
Another iOS developer, Riley Testut, theorized a simple solution that would place Control Center at the bottom right edge of the iPhone X display instead of the top right edge, while swiping up from the center would still go Home. A few iPhone X users have also pointed towards Assistive Touch in Accessibility as a workaround for easier Control Center activation, but that comes with a permanent, virtual Home Button on your iPhone screen, which will be a hard trade-off for some iPhone X owners.
With the iPhone X out in the wild for one full week as of today, November 10, the location of Control Center is one of a few gripes that early adopters have had with Apple's newest smartphone. Another notable point of contention focused on the iPhone X keyboard's "wasted space", with users presenting a few potential solutions to that as well, including placing recently used emoji or punctuation in the empty field below the space bar.
Make sure to check out our iPhone X Roundup for more details on the smartphone's new features.
Am I the only one slightly ticked off with the way apps are closed on the X? Feels like a completely unnecessary step to press and hold the app instead of just swiping up.
It's probably because other then an app that has gotten stuck/crashed there really is no reason to close an app because it doesn't really make a difference.
Am I the only one slightly ticked off with the way apps are closed on the X? Feels like a completely unnecessary step to press and hold the app instead of just swiping up.
I have an easy solution for you. Don’t close apps. Unless an app is frozen or misbehaving in some way (happens to me like maybe once a week) there is zero reason to close apps and actually slows down your phone. You’re welcome
They are not gonna change this soon, that would be admitting it was a wrong first choice. Apple doesn't make mistakes.
Yes, more people dislike this just like all of this:
[LIST=1]
* Bring up the status bar information so it fits better next to the notch, if needed make the font of it smaller.
* Add an option to unlock the phone without swiping up.
* Add control center to the multitasking screen instead of stretching your thumb every time.
* Force close apps by swiping up instead of holding one down first. One can simply swipe from bottom to get back.
* Get back battery percentage in the status bar.
* Make safari landscape mode wider on the iPhone X.
* Customize lock screen force touch buttons.
* Hide the "home" bar.
* Dark mode is even more important for the X due to OLED burn-ins.
* Lower the keyboard or add useful function to the wasted space below the keyboard.
* Add an option to unlock the phone without swiping up. I personally think this is a terrible idea. People dont want to swipe up to get into their phone. But as soon as they look at it, their notifications are gone, causing them to have to swipe down then. Kind of a moot point.
* Lower the keyboard or add useful function to the wasted space below the keyboard. I think the keyboard feels great where its at. If it is lower, then it would mean holding the phone to type way to low, increasing the chances of dropping it. I would at least at cut copy paste to the dead space though.
Just because it makes no difference, doesn't mean it can't be easier to close out apps that are very rarely used. No reason to scroll through countless apps.
App switcher is not meant for scrolling through all your apps (that’s what the home screen is for)... it’s only for switching between your last few used apps, so any “rarely used” apps would quickly move far out of view.
