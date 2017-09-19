How to Use and Customize Control Center in iOS 11

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

How to Add Controls to Control Center on iOS 11

Tap on the Settings app.

Tap on Control Center.

Tap on Customize Controls.

Scroll down to More Controls.

Tap on the "+" sign to the left of a control to add it to Control Center.

How to Remove Controls From Control Center on iOS 11

Tap on the Settings app.

Tap on Control Center.

Tap on Customize Controls.

Scroll down to Include section.

Tap on the "-" sign to the left of a control to remove it from Control Center.

How to Organize Controls in Control Center on iOS 11

Tap on the Settings app.

Tap on Control Center.

Tap on Customize Controls.

Tap on the three lines to the right of a control and drag its position up or down.

List of Default Controls AirDrop

Airplane Mode

Bluetooth

Cellular Data

Personal Hotspot

Wi-Fi

Music

Orientation Lock

Do Not Disturb

Brightness

Night Shift

Volume

AirPlay Mirroring

List of Customizable Controls Accessibility Shortcuts

Alarm

Apple TV Remote

Calculator

Camera

Do Not Disturb While Driving

Flashlight

Guided Access

Home

Low Power Mode

Magnifier

Notes

Screen Recording

Stopwatch

Text Size

Timer

Voice Memos

Wallet

One of iOS 11's key new features is a redesigned Control Center that is highly customizable thanks to 3D Touch integration.When you deep press on the system toggles pane, for example, a larger pane pops open with previously hidden AirDrop and Personal Hotspot controls.On iOS 11, users can add, remove, and organize controls in Control Center through the Settings app. Simply follow these steps.The default controls in the top portion of Control Center, such as the brightness and volume sliders, cannot be removed or reorganized.Control Center remains accessible by swiping up from the bottom of the screen nearly anywhere on iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus or earlier.On the iPhone X, Control Center can be opened by swiping down from the top right part of the screen next to the TrueDepth front camera system.