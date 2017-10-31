Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
iPhone X Supports Reachability With Swipe Down Gesture on Home Screen Indicator Once Enabled
Despite some speculation suggesting the iPhone X would not support Reachability, reviews of the device published today have confirmed that the feature can be enabled in the Settings app on the device.
Once enabled, Reachability can be invoked by swiping down on the bar that serves as a visual indicator for returning to the Home screen.
Skip to the 5:05 mark in Engadget's first impressions video to see Reachability in action. The tidbit was highlighted on Reddit by user Whert Ser Nert.
Reachability is designed to bring down the entire top portion of the iPhone's display so it is within thumb's reach for one-handed access to apps and content. The feature is invoked by double tapping the Home button on other iPhone models.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
36 minutes ago at 04:29 am
Actually a clever and intuitive way to do it..
17 minutes ago at 04:48 am
this guy says that you cannot swipe up to close the apps from app switcher menu...but at the apple event we clearly saw that you CAN
WTF i hope apple didnt exclude that possibility
35 minutes ago at 04:30 am
Very nic3, I’m glad it’s still there.
[ Read All Comments ]