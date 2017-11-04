You Can Now Check iPhone X Availability at Apple Stores With Limited Same Day In-Store Pickup

Apple's website now lists iPhone X availability at its retail stores in the United States and several other countries around the world.Simply visit the iPhone X purchase page for your country from the list below, select a carrier if required, choose a color, and then click on "Pickup: Check Availability" below your desired storage capacity.

• Australia

• Canada

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• The Netherlands

• Spain

• Sweden

• United Kingdom

• United States

iPhone X availability tool is now enabled on Apple's website

A window will pop open with iPhone X availability—if any—at nearby Apple stores based on your ZIP or postal code.At stores where the iPhone X is available, customers can complete the checkout process and reserve the device for same day in-store pickup. We recommend bringing at least one valid government-issued photo ID with you.At the time this article is published, for example, the iPhone X is available for pickup today at several Apple stores in the Los Angeles area. However, many countries outside of the United States don't have any stock today.The tool is also a good indicator of iPhone X availability for customers who are planning to walk into a store and purchase one, although in most cases it's more convenient and guaranteed to reserve one for in-store pickup.In the handful of countries outside of the United States listed below, Apple also resumed its similar Reserve and Pickup system today.

• Belgium

• Canada

• Mexico

• Switzerland

• United Arab Emirates

• United Kingdom

Apple's Reserve and Pickup system outside of the United States