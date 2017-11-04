New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

You Can Now Check iPhone X Availability at Apple Stores With Limited Same Day In-Store Pickup

Saturday November 4, 2017 10:36 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's website now lists iPhone X availability at its retail stores in the United States and several other countries around the world.


Simply visit the iPhone X purchase page for your country from the list below, select a carrier if required, choose a color, and then click on "Pickup: Check Availability" below your desired storage capacity.

Australia
Canada
France
Germany
Italy
The Netherlands
Spain
Sweden
United Kingdom
United States

A window will pop open with iPhone X availability—if any—at nearby Apple stores based on your ZIP or postal code.

At stores where the iPhone X is available, customers can complete the checkout process and reserve the device for same day in-store pickup. We recommend bringing at least one valid government-issued photo ID with you.

At the time this article is published, for example, the iPhone X is available for pickup today at several Apple stores in the Los Angeles area. However, many countries outside of the United States don't have any stock today.

iPhone X availability tool is now enabled on Apple's website

The tool is also a good indicator of iPhone X availability for customers who are planning to walk into a store and purchase one, although in most cases it's more convenient and guaranteed to reserve one for in-store pickup.

In the handful of countries outside of the United States listed below, Apple also resumed its similar Reserve and Pickup system today.

Belgium
Canada
Mexico
Switzerland
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom

Starting at 6:00 a.m. local time across Canada, for example, the page came online and allowed customers to reserve their desired iPhone X configuration at a nearby Apple retail store at full retail price, with payment completed in store.

iPhone X supplies were depleted within just minutes, and the Reserve and Pickup page now advises customers to check back again at 6:00 a.m. local time tomorrow. If you refresh periodically, however, sometimes a few models appear.

Apple's Reserve and Pickup system outside of the United States

iPhone X pre-orders began October 27 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, and within just minutes, shipping estimates slipped to 5-6 weeks around the world. The estimate has since improved to 3-4 weeks for orders placed today.

Given the long wait time for online orders, trying to purchase an iPhone X with in-store pickup or as a walk-in customer may be quicker options, and Apple's availability tool makes it easy to check supplies without leaving your home.

[ 13 comments ]


