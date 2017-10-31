Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple to Accept iPhone X Reservations Starting November 4 Outside of United States
In addition to pre-orders and limited in-store availability for walk-in customers starting Friday, Apple will also begin accepting reservations for the iPhone X starting this weekend in several countries outside the United States.
Reserve and Pickup will open Saturday, November 4 at 6:00 a.m. local time in Australia, Belgium, and the United Kingdom, and at 8:00 a.m. local time on the same day in Canada, Hong Kong, Mexico, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.
In those countries, customers should be able to select the iPhone X color and storage capacity they want and reserve that model for pickup at the Apple retail store they specify. The models available, if any, will vary by location.
Other countries where Apple retail stores operate may be included, but we couldn't find other region-specific links yet.
Unlike the standard in-store pickup option offered during the checkout process on Apple's website, which requires paying upfront for the device, the Reserve and Pickup system lets customers pay for the device in store upon pickup.
The pickup generally must be completed within a 30-minute window selected, or else the reservation may be canceled. A valid government-issued photo ID must be shown at the store, and there's a max of two reservations per customer.
The availability of SIM-free iPhone X models for reservations will vary on a country-by-country basis. Last year, for example, SIM-free iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models could be reserved in Canada.
Reserve and Pickup page for iPhone 7 Plus last year in Canada
Apple confirmed to us that Reserve and Pickup will not be available in the United States, but standard, pay-ahead in-store pickup is available.
iOS 11.1 fixed my iPhone 6 Plus' speed problem so I'm in no rush to replace it. I'll stop by an Apple Store once you can just walk in and pick one up and get a $200 rebate on trading in my old phone.
