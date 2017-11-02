Apple Expected to Report Strong Summer Revenue of $50B+ as Focus Shifts to iPhone X Launch Quarter

Apple is set to report its earnings results for the fourth quarter of its 2017 fiscal year at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today.The fiscal quarter reflects Apple's sales between July 2 and September 30 of 2017.Apple provided the following guidance for its fourth quarter back on August 1:

• revenue between $49 billion and $52 billion

• gross margin between 37.5 and 38 percent

• operating expenses between $6.7 billion and $6.8 billion

• other income/expense of $500 million

• tax rate of 25.5 percent

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apple will report $50.7 billion revenue and earnings per share of $1.87, according to 29 estimates averaged by Thomson Reuters.



A quarter-by-quarter look at Apple's revenue since the 2009 fiscal year:

Fourth Quarter Revenue

• 2013: $37.5B

• 2014: $42.1B

• 2015: $51.5B

• 2016: $46.9B

• 2017: $49B+