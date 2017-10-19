Canada's Largest Carrier Says iPhone 8 Demand Has Been 'Anemic'

Rogers, the largest wireless carrier in Canada, has admitted that it has seen lackluster demand for the iPhone 8 so far.
"What we're seeing is sort of […] anemic appetite for the iPhone 8," said Rogers CEO Joe Natale, during an earnings call today, according to Reuters.
iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus pre-orders began on September 15, and the devices launched on September 22, including at Rogers.
Earlier today, China's Economic Daily News claimed Apple has asked its suppliers to reduce iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus production by nearly 50 percent in November and December, just days after iPhone X pre-orders begin.
The report cited an unnamed source who claimed it is the first time in the iPhone's ten-year history that new models will face a major cutback less than three months after Apple suppliers began mass production in China. Given the staggered release of the iPhone X, however, this isn't a typical launch to begin with.
Apple shares declined around 1.5 percent in pre-market trading today as investors reacted to the news, dragging down the Dow Jones.
While many industry observers believe any negative sentiment surrounding the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus spells good news for iPhone X demand, Natale warned about the device's higher price and potential supply constraints.
"The iPhone X price point is about 75 percent higher than the iPhone 7. So it's a very expensive device," he said, referring to the device's $1319 starting price in Canada. "Inventory is a question mark in terms of what we will get."
iPhone X pre-orders begin next Friday, October 27 in several countries, including the United States and Canada. The device launches November 3.
"What we're seeing is sort of […] anemic appetite for the iPhone 8," said Rogers CEO Joe Natale, during an earnings call today, according to Reuters.
iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus pre-orders began on September 15, and the devices launched on September 22, including at Rogers.
Earlier today, China's Economic Daily News claimed Apple has asked its suppliers to reduce iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus production by nearly 50 percent in November and December, just days after iPhone X pre-orders begin.
The report cited an unnamed source who claimed it is the first time in the iPhone's ten-year history that new models will face a major cutback less than three months after Apple suppliers began mass production in China. Given the staggered release of the iPhone X, however, this isn't a typical launch to begin with.
Apple shares declined around 1.5 percent in pre-market trading today as investors reacted to the news, dragging down the Dow Jones.
While many industry observers believe any negative sentiment surrounding the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus spells good news for iPhone X demand, Natale warned about the device's higher price and potential supply constraints.
"The iPhone X price point is about 75 percent higher than the iPhone 7. So it's a very expensive device," he said, referring to the device's $1319 starting price in Canada. "Inventory is a question mark in terms of what we will get."
iPhone X pre-orders begin next Friday, October 27 in several countries, including the United States and Canada. The device launches November 3.
Related Roundup: iPhone 8
Tag: Rogers
Buyer's Guide: iPhone (Buy Now)