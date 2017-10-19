Canada's Largest Carrier Says iPhone 8 Demand Has Been 'Anemic'

Thursday October 19, 2017 10:23 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Rogers, the largest wireless carrier in Canada, has admitted that it has seen lackluster demand for the iPhone 8 so far.


"What we're seeing is sort of […] anemic appetite for the iPhone 8," said Rogers CEO Joe Natale, during an earnings call today, according to Reuters.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus pre-orders began on September 15, and the devices launched on September 22, including at Rogers.

Earlier today, China's Economic Daily News claimed Apple has asked its suppliers to reduce iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus production by nearly 50 percent in November and December, just days after iPhone X pre-orders begin.

The report cited an unnamed source who claimed it is the first time in the iPhone's ten-year history that new models will face a major cutback less than three months after Apple suppliers began mass production in China. Given the staggered release of the iPhone X, however, this isn't a typical launch to begin with.

Apple shares declined around 1.5 percent in pre-market trading today as investors reacted to the news, dragging down the Dow Jones.

While many industry observers believe any negative sentiment surrounding the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus spells good news for iPhone X demand, Natale warned about the device's higher price and potential supply constraints.

"The iPhone X price point is about 75 percent higher than the iPhone 7. So it's a very expensive device," he said, referring to the device's $1319 starting price in Canada. "Inventory is a question mark in terms of what we will get."

iPhone X pre-orders begin next Friday, October 27 in several countries, including the United States and Canada. The device launches November 3.

Related Roundup: iPhone 8
Tag: Rogers
Buyer's Guide: iPhone (Buy Now)
25 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Geekola
19 minutes ago at 10:30 am


just days after iPhone X pre-orders begin.


Are we living in the future now? :p
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Chazzle
20 minutes ago at 10:30 am

Apple should have put the dual camera on the smaller iPhone 8. Most of us on 6s would have upgraded, but without that dual camera we are sticking with our 6s. Apple's bad for not including it.

If that did that, then demand for the X would go way way down.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
v0lume4
21 minutes ago at 10:29 am
What I ponder is if we are going to see a big dip in iPhone sales this quarter. Lackluster demand for the iPhone 8 (due to the incremental updates as well as people holding out for the X), as well as limited supply for the iPhone X could lead to lower than anticipated sales for the quarter.

And, something else that I don't think many people have considered -- how many folks are going to skip the iPhone X outright, due to it's price? The sample group here on the MacRumors forums isn't indicative of the rest of the buying public's purchase behavior. Only time will tell. Will be interested to see how this pans out.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
theelysium
23 minutes ago at 10:27 am
Apple should have put the dual camera on the smaller iPhone 8. Most of us on 6s would have upgraded, but without that dual camera we are sticking with our 6s. Apple's bad for not including it.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Tork
14 minutes ago at 10:36 am
They really should’ve delayed the keynote until they could do a simultaneous release. Now, people aren’t upgrading to an unexciting 8 while having too much time on their hands to think about whether they really need that X.... They’ll obviously still sell a ton of iPhones cumulatively, but the X would’ve brought people into stores and a lot of people would’ve walked out with something new, X or not.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]