YouTube TV Announces New Smart TV App With Apple TV Support Coming Soon

YouTube today announced that its live-streaming service, YouTube TV, is now launching as a dedicated app for smart TVs, streaming devices, and gaming systems. The company also confirmed that an Apple TV app for YouTube TV will launch "in the coming weeks."
Today, YouTube TV will be available on Android TV devices and smart TVs, as well as the Xbox One, Xbox One S, and upcoming Xbox One X.
YouTube TV originally debuted in early April and continued expanding throughout the spring, and was initially available only for iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as on the web. YouTube TV allows viewers to live stream and watch shows on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW, Disney, ESPN, FX, USA, and dozens of other major cable channels, alongside standard YouTube video content.
So today we’re excited to unveil the new YouTube TV app built for TV devices. In the next few days, you’ll be able to stream live TV through the new YouTube TV app on Android TV devices including NVIDIA SHIELD and TVs with Android TV built-in, such as Sony, as well as on the Xbox One family of devices (Xbox One, Xbox One S, and soon Xbox One X).The new YouTube TV app is similar to the app on mobile, with Home, Live, and Library tabs for viewing content. New features include a dark background, Live guide to look at upcoming shows, and the ability to navigate the app while keeping video running in the background.
In the coming weeks we'll be launching the new app on Smart TVs, such as LG, Samsung, Sony, along with Apple TV.
