YouTube TV Streaming Service Expands to an Additional 14 Markets, Now Available in 50% of U.S. Households

YouTube's streaming television service, YouTube TV, today expanded to an additional 14 markets, making it available to approximately 50 percent of the homes in the United States.
Areas gaining access to YouTube TV today include Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Columbus, OH, Jacksonville-Brunswick, Las Vegas, Louisville, Memphis, Nashville, Pittsburgh, San Antonio, Seattle-Tacoma, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota, and West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce.
According to YouTube, the YouTube TV service offers the most markets with access to four live local broadcast feeds from ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC. Along with these live local feeds, YouTube TV features more than 50 networks like ESPN, AMC, USA, and FX, plus it includes cloud DVR support and multi-person access.
Along with expanding to additional markets, YouTube TV is also gaining support for Newsy and the Tennis Channel, new channels that are available to all subscribers at no additional cost.
YouTube TV first launched in April, but it was initially limited to the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago. It expanded to additional cities in July, and will expand again "in the coming weeks" to 17 markets like San Diego, Salt Lake City, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, and Denver.
YouTube TV is priced at $35 per month.
