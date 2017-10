Apple Says iPhone X Will Be Available for Walk-In Customers at Stores on Launch Day

• Andorra

Apple today announced that stores will have iPhone X available for walk-in customers, who it encourages to arrive early, on launch day. Presumably, this will include both Apple's own retail locations and select authorized resellers.iPhone X will go on sale in more than 55 countries and territories on Friday, November 3. On the same day, the first deliveries will begin to customers. iPhone X pre-orders begin this Friday, October 27 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time.Due to a mix of reported production issues and strong demand, in-store availability of iPhone X will likely be extremely limited. Prospective buyers should be prepared for the possibility of waiting in long lines.In a recent interview with BuzzFeed News, Apple CEO Tim Cook said "we'll see what happens" in regards to iPhone X availability. "We'll be working as hard as possible to make as many as possible," he added.Here's the full list of countries and territories where iPhone X launches November 3:The majority of Apple's retail stores will open at 8:00 a.m. local time on November 3.