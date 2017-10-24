Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Says iPhone X Will Be Available for Walk-In Customers at Stores on Launch Day
Apple today announced that stores will have iPhone X available for walk-in customers, who it encourages to arrive early, on launch day. Presumably, this will include both Apple's own retail locations and select authorized resellers.
iPhone X will go on sale in more than 55 countries and territories on Friday, November 3. On the same day, the first deliveries will begin to customers. iPhone X pre-orders begin this Friday, October 27 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time.
Due to a mix of reported production issues and strong demand, in-store availability of iPhone X will likely be extremely limited. Prospective buyers should be prepared for the possibility of waiting in long lines.
In a recent interview with BuzzFeed News, Apple CEO Tim Cook said "we'll see what happens" in regards to iPhone X availability. "We'll be working as hard as possible to make as many as possible," he added.
Here's the full list of countries and territories where iPhone X launches November 3:
The majority of Apple's retail stores will open at 8:00 a.m. local time on November 3.
• Andorra
• Australia
• Austria
• Bahrain
• Belgium
• Bulgaria
• Canada
• China
• Croatia
• Cyprus
• Czech Republic
• Denmark
• Estonia
• Finland
• France
• Germany
• Greece
• Greenland
• Guernsey
• Hong Kong
• Hungary
• Iceland
• India
• Ireland
• Isle of Man
• Italy
• Japan
• Jersey
• Kuwait
• Latvia
• Liechtenstein
• Lithuania
• Luxembourg
• Malta
• Mexico
• Monaco
• The Netherlands
• New Zealand
• Norway
• Poland
• Portugal
• Puerto Rico
• Qatar
• Romania
• Russia
• Saudi Arabia
• Singapore
• Slovakia
• Slovenia
• Spain
• Sweden
• Switzerland
• Taiwan
• United Arab Emirates
• United Kingdom
• United States
• U.S. Virgin Islands
Top Rated Comments(View all)
34 minutes ago at 05:51 am
1 per store?
32 minutes ago at 05:53 am
Why would they do this unless they specifically want to generate big queues like in the old days? I think when they said they didn't want to encourage big queues they were fibbing a bit.
35 minutes ago at 05:50 am
Of course they'll save a few for stores - it guarantees them even more media exposure because of the campers.
31 minutes ago at 05:54 am
who the hell still goes to stores??
32 minutes ago at 05:53 am
1 per store?
I’m thinking maybe just a display box :D
36 minutes ago at 05:49 am
Then you pretty much need to start camping out atleast 2 days in advance because I bet the supply per store is under 20.
25 minutes ago at 06:00 am
Doesn't everyone get basic marketing... it's called the rule of scarcity. The more people think something is harder to get the more people want it.
Apple are putting out these stories as they know demand is low based on the price of the device, so by circulating stories saying supply is limited, limited stock in store etc etc, people will try harder to get one creating a PR buzz.
Whilst supply may actually be tight, this certainly being used to make the product demand look higher.
Apple are putting out these stories as they know demand is low based on the price of the device, so by circulating stories saying supply is limited, limited stock in store etc etc, people will try harder to get one creating a PR buzz.
Whilst supply may actually be tight, this certainly being used to make the product demand look higher.
18 minutes ago at 06:07 am
this ticks me off a bit - we will all be up early this Friday to per-order and i bet many of us won't get one at launch - yet apple says they will have some in the stores and to be sure to line up early - 1. the store units should be for us - the per-order group - the most loyal customers 2. this is purely for Wall ST - they want visible lines to make headlines because initial sales will be low and they don't want WS freaking out.
29 minutes ago at 05:56 am
So much for supply issues. In the past Apple has limited launch to a smaller number of countries and then added additional countries every week or two.
What good is it to launch in 55 countries if there’s massive shortages everywhere? Better to limit to a smaller number of countries and make sure they have sufficient stock so as not to upset people by not having stock.
What good is it to launch in 55 countries if there’s massive shortages everywhere? Better to limit to a smaller number of countries and make sure they have sufficient stock so as not to upset people by not having stock.
28 minutes ago at 05:57 am
my guess for in store stock amount (in a thread in the iPhone forum), was 5,000 - 10,000 in NYC on nov3..
i don't think anybody agrees with me though
:)
i don't think anybody agrees with me though
:)
[ Read All Comments ]