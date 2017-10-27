Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Says iPhone X Demand is 'Off the Charts' After Device Quickly Sells Out Around the World
iPhone X pre-orders began at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time today and effectively sold out in just minutes. Orders placed now are estimated to ship in five to six weeks, pushing deliveries into early December.
While the shipping estimates aren't a reliable indicator of iPhone X sales without knowing how much supply is available, Apple issued a statement to MacRumors indicating that customer demand is "off the charts."
The comparison with the iPhone 6 launch doesn't tell us much since, again, we don't know how much inventory was available on each launch day.
Gene Munster, a longtime Apple analyst turned venture capitalist at Loup Ventures, said he views Apple's current five to six week shipping estimate as a sign that demand for the iPhone X is "trending more favorable than investor expectations."
Munster created a chart that visualizes exactly when the iPhone X shipping estimates changed throughout the early hours.
Leading up to iPhone X pre-orders, multiple reports suggested Apple's manufacturing partners were struggling to assemble the TrueDepth camera and 3D facial recognition system that powers Face ID.
For this reason, several industry observers said the iPhone X would be in extremely short supply until next year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo forecasted there would just two to three million units available at launch.
Apple stopped releasing first weekend sales numbers for new iPhone models last year, as demand typically outweighs supply, so the company feels it is no longer a representative metric for investors or customers.
Customers that missed out on pre-orders or face a lengthy shipping estimate can try their luck at Apple Stores on November 3. Apple said stores will have the iPhone X available for walk-in customers on a first come, first served basis, and it suggested customers arrive early as it anticipates strong demand.
While the shipping estimates aren't a reliable indicator of iPhone X sales without knowing how much supply is available, Apple issued a statement to MacRumors indicating that customer demand is "off the charts."
We are thrilled to be taking orders for iPhone X, the future of the smartphone. We can see from the initial response, customer demand is off the charts. We're working hard to get this revolutionary new product into the hands of every customer who wants one, as quickly as possible. We will keep accepting orders online, and iPhone X will be available at Apple retail stores on Friday, November 3 starting at 8 a.m., as well as from our carrier and retailer partners around the world."The surging shipment lead times around the iPhone X approach the very popular iPhone 6 Plus," said Brian White, an Apple analyst with Drexel Hamilton, in a research note obtained by MacRumors.
The comparison with the iPhone 6 launch doesn't tell us much since, again, we don't know how much inventory was available on each launch day.
Gene Munster, a longtime Apple analyst turned venture capitalist at Loup Ventures, said he views Apple's current five to six week shipping estimate as a sign that demand for the iPhone X is "trending more favorable than investor expectations."
Munster created a chart that visualizes exactly when the iPhone X shipping estimates changed throughout the early hours.
Leading up to iPhone X pre-orders, multiple reports suggested Apple's manufacturing partners were struggling to assemble the TrueDepth camera and 3D facial recognition system that powers Face ID.
For this reason, several industry observers said the iPhone X would be in extremely short supply until next year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo forecasted there would just two to three million units available at launch.
Apple stopped releasing first weekend sales numbers for new iPhone models last year, as demand typically outweighs supply, so the company feels it is no longer a representative metric for investors or customers.
Customers that missed out on pre-orders or face a lengthy shipping estimate can try their luck at Apple Stores on November 3. Apple said stores will have the iPhone X available for walk-in customers on a first come, first served basis, and it suggested customers arrive early as it anticipates strong demand.
Related Roundup: iPhone X
Buyer's Guide: iPhone X (Buy Now)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
41 minutes ago at 08:43 am
Lol....that's what happens when you have a short supply.
40 minutes ago at 08:45 am
Going to love the conspiracy theories and justifications on this thread.
40 minutes ago at 08:45 am
Turn a manufacturing mistake into positive news for your stock.
31 minutes ago at 08:53 am
This is going to be wild when people realize Face ID is completely insecure for practical usageFeel free to substantiate your comment with some kind of evidence.
17 minutes ago at 09:08 am
For those of you saying this is Apple making it sound like something it's not, they could have constrained supplies on the 8 too if it was all just for marketing hype. They didn't. MacRumors has turned into HateEverythingMac anymore in these forums. Conspiracy theories are definitely not in short supply on here. I figured the conspiracy people would be busy with the released JFK files but I guess they took a break to show up here.
36 minutes ago at 08:48 am
This is honestly such a big part of their marketing. Constraining supply to increase demand, not only in the short term but for the product as a whole.
Imagine if the iPhone was readily available to pick up? It removes the “exclusivity” of it very quickly.
Edit: They are of course having manufacturing issues, but even if they weren’t, you know they’d issue the same statement.
Imagine if the iPhone was readily available to pick up? It removes the “exclusivity” of it very quickly.
Edit: They are of course having manufacturing issues, but even if they weren’t, you know they’d issue the same statement.
34 minutes ago at 08:51 am
It's easy to appear "off the charts" when the "chart" shows minimal stock available in the first place. Apple is always good with the spin, although this same spin, year after year, is becoming tiresome. I am REALLY hoping for SOMETHING truly new and amazing from Apple soon. Just not sure they have that mojo anymore.
24 minutes ago at 09:01 am
"No one will pay $1,000 for a phone."
29 minutes ago at 08:55 am
This is ROFL material. Its a headline that pre-orders are "off the charts" and based on sell outs... but we all know they had like 1/10th the supply they usually have because they've rushed this product out and having trouble making them. Is there anything that won't be spun as a positive?
How about a more accurate headline... "As expected, manufacturing delays led to early sell outs of new iPhone X".
How about a more accurate headline... "As expected, manufacturing delays led to early sell outs of new iPhone X".
40 minutes ago at 08:45 am
I guess the iPhone X was too expensive. :rolleyes:
Although I can't imagine spending that much on a phone. I guess plenty of people could care less and will pay whatever it takes.
Although I can't imagine spending that much on a phone. I guess plenty of people could care less and will pay whatever it takes.
[ Read All Comments ]