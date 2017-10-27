Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
iPhone X Pre-Order Supplies Sell Out, Shipping Estimates Slip Drastically [Update: 5 to 6 Weeks]
Pre-order supplies of the new iPhone X are now largely sold out, with the new iPhone models displaying shipping estimates well beyond the November 3 launch date. All models from all carriers at the moment list shipping estimates of five to six weeks in the United States, although some Sprint models can still be ordered for November 3 in-store pickup depending on the store. Other countries have similarly delayed shipping estimates.
Ahead of iPhone X pre-orders, rumors suggested supplies would be heavily constrained due to ongoing production issues with everything from the TrueDepth camera module to the flexible printed circuit board for the device's antenna.
With pre-order supplies of the iPhone X exhausted, some customers could be waiting for months to get their hands on one of Apple's new devices. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will not reach supply/demand balance for the iPhone X until well into the new year.
Apple began accepting pre-orders for the iPhone X at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, October 27, and it took just minutes for shipping estimates to start slipping. Shipping times are likely to get longer over the course of the next few hours as pre-orders continue to trickle in.
Customers who are hoping to get an iPhone X on launch day but weren't able to get a pre-order in early enough can try their luck waiting in line for a new device on launch day, Friday November 3.
Customers who were able to place an early iPhone X pre-order will begin receiving their devices starting next week.
Ahead of iPhone X pre-orders, rumors suggested supplies would be heavily constrained due to ongoing production issues with everything from the TrueDepth camera module to the flexible printed circuit board for the device's antenna.
With pre-order supplies of the iPhone X exhausted, some customers could be waiting for months to get their hands on one of Apple's new devices. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will not reach supply/demand balance for the iPhone X until well into the new year.
Apple began accepting pre-orders for the iPhone X at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, October 27, and it took just minutes for shipping estimates to start slipping. Shipping times are likely to get longer over the course of the next few hours as pre-orders continue to trickle in.
Customers who are hoping to get an iPhone X on launch day but weren't able to get a pre-order in early enough can try their luck waiting in line for a new device on launch day, Friday November 3.
Customers who were able to place an early iPhone X pre-order will begin receiving their devices starting next week.
Related Roundup: iPhone X
Buyer's Guide: iPhone X (Buy Now)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
52 minutes ago at 01:06 am
I don't know what is worse, not being able to get the new iPhone X on time or having the Macrumors forum down so we can't moan about it.
50 minutes ago at 01:07 am
It slipped drastically because of you MR! You shared the secrets of how to order it fast using it app. Lol
51 minutes ago at 01:07 am
Haha no one wants to buy it on Sprint’s crap network.
54 minutes ago at 01:04 am
Edited.
Looks like 256GB Space Gray is most popular.
Looks like 256GB Space Gray is most popular.
49 minutes ago at 01:09 am
This year the website came up before the app for me.
52 minutes ago at 01:06 am
Score 2 for November 3. One each color. 256.
51 minutes ago at 01:07 am
I live in Lithuania and (it seems) there is no X hype at all. Macrumors forum now slowing down and crashing way more than any site where i can pre-order iPhone X :D And delivery date is still 3th of November :)
50 minutes ago at 01:08 am
Well so much for the pre approval process although fast it took me 12-15 minutes before I could even get in with the apple app on my phone. Once completed my space gray 256 GB was always 2-3 weeks at November 17-24 At least it is not months but had hoped this process would snag me a phone like I got my 7 Plus on opening day oh well such is life. I am starting to get too old to stand in lines for hit movies and maybe same for smartphones. I am not sure if next year the IUP I am on is worth continuing or not we will see what the "11" looks like
52 minutes ago at 01:06 am
Thank you Verizon for opening your site early. 11/3. Lol
50 minutes ago at 01:08 am
I got a 256GB black for 11/03 delivery. Success!!
[ Read All Comments ]