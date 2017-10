Apple Shares Two Tutorial Videos Covering Portrait Lighting on iPhone 8 Plus

Apple today shared two new tutorial videos on its YouTube channel, walking users through the steps required to use the new Portrait Lighting feature on the iPhone 8 Plus.The first video focuses on how to shoot using Portrait Lighting, while the second video covers how to add Portrait Lighting effects when editing a photo.Like Apple's other tutorial videos , the two Portrait Lighting videos are short and to the point, walking users through a series of simple steps to access the features.Portrait Lighting is a new feature that's available on the iPhone 8 Plus and the upcoming iPhone X.Portrait Lighting is designed to let you add studio quality lighting effects to your images, with Apple using two cameras to create a depth map of an image along with machine learning techniques to decide how to adjust the lighting in a scene.The feature works in real-time, but it can also be added to images after a photo has been taken.Portrait Lighting effects include Natural Light, Studio Light (lights up your face), Contour Light (adds dramatic shadows), Stage Light (spotlights your face against a dark background), and Stage Light Mono (Stage Light, but in black and white).