Apple Shares Two New Tutorials for Memories Feature in Photos App
Since May, Apple has been sharing a series of iPhone 7 photography tutorial videos both on a dedicated photography how-to website and its YouTube channel, and today, there are two new tutorial videos, this time featuring the Memories function in Photos.
The two new videos walk users through customizing Memories in the Photos app and then sharing Memories on social networks. Each video is 40 seconds in length and includes quick step-by-step visual instructions.
Apple first started highlighting the Memories feature in both a full-length iPhone 7 ad and its first Memories tutorial video, both of which were released yesterday.
Many of Apple's photography tutorials are simple and are aimed at users who are not familiar with the photo taking capabilities of their iPhones. Topics covered include how to shoot a close-up, how to shoot a vertical panorama, how to shoot a selfie with a timer, and how to shoot without a flash. Some also include general photography tips and cover topics like portraits, unique angles, street light, action, and more.
