Apple Plans to Appeal $439M 'Final Judgment' in FaceTime Patent Lawsuit With VirnetX
The court also granted all of VirnetX's motions in the retrial and increased the royalty rates that Apple owes during the infringement period, resulting in a revised final judgment amount of $439.7 million.
"We are elated with the Court's Final Judgement of $439 million in that not only did it affirm the jury's verdict of $1.20 per infringing iPhone, iPad and Mac Product, but also added for willful infringement, interest and attorney fees. This is the third time a jury has ruled in our favor against Apple," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO.
VirnetX originally sued Apple in 2010 over allegations that FaceTime's peer-to-peer connection technology infringed upon its patents. VirnetX won its case in 2012, and Apple was hit with a $368.2 million judgment, but the appeals and retrial process has dragged on for over seven years until now.
Of note, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas is a hotbed for patent infringement lawsuits given several favorable outcomes for patent holding entities like VirnetX. Some would even call the company a patent troll, although it does appear to offer at least one product of some kind.
A spokesperson for Apple confirmed that it plans to appeal this final judgment, according to TechCrunch. It noted that the motions can still be appealed even if the original case was already appealed and lost.
So iphone 8 sales were lacklustre, the 10th anniversary Event at Steve Jobs's theatre went down like a damp squid, and only 46,500 iphone Xs ready at launch day.
and they've 'lost' Facetime case.
Nice.
http://anewdomain.net/who-is-virnetx-apple-must-pay-300m-plus-breaking/
Their founding owners were directly related to the U.S. national security establishment - and forced Apple to abandon encrypted phone to phone connections (no middle server)...Apple had to go to server pass through at the time. VirnetX had a patent on the direct client to client technology and wouldn't license it to Apple - not because it wasn't enough money, just wouldn't license it. Not sure where things stand now. But they weren't the only faux patent company the NSA etc. directly controlled and probably still control....
It's "a damp squib" meaning an explosive that has gotten damp so it can't go off. Still you made me laugh :)
thanks corrected!
....plus they've 'lost' the FaceTime case.
Nice.
smh just pay it the company has $200 billion in the bank
I'd like $100 from you. Just pay it to me, you have the money in the bank. If you'd like I can file a small claim and receive a default judgement so we can continue this analogy.
I also think that patents should at least be used in a competeting product to be valid for that area. Developing a technology should be rewarded yes but it should be shown to have been for that specific purpose and product. Infringement should at least be shown to have been intended and not independently created. VirnetX winning is not good for consumers and competition. The patent was designed to create competition between competing tech and methods and reward development of new methodology. However it’s being used like a protection racket designed to extort as much money as possible and never seems to reward original creators and instead the company’s that holds the patent.
