Wells Fargo Adds Apple Pay Support to More Than 5,000 ATMs
Wells Fargo today announced that NFC functionality is now available at more than 5,000 of its ATMs across the United States.
The technology enables customers to initiate an ATM transaction by holding their smartphone or wearable device with mobile payment functionality near an NFC-enabled ATM terminal and inputting their PIN.
Supported digital wallets include Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, and the bank's own Wells Fargo Wallet for Android.
Customers that have added their Wells Fargo debit card to Apple Pay, for example, can simply hold their iPhone near the ATM, enter their PIN, and complete a transaction, with no physical plastic card required.
Wells Fargo said it plans to upgrade the rest of the company's more than 13,000 ATMs with NFC by 2019. NFC-enabled terminals are marked with the universal contactless card symbol.
Earlier this year, Wells Fargo launched a separate one-time access code feature that lets customers authenticate at an ATM by entering an 8-digit code generated from the Wells Fargo app, along with their PIN, for card-free access.
Bank of America also began rolling out Apple Pay support for withdrawing cash from hundreds of its ATMs last year.
Why do you need to enter a PIN, Is TouchID not good enough?
This most likely has nothing to do with ApplePay and is generic contactless support, not knowing if it is ApplePay or just a normal bank card it will ask for a PIN.
It's the same for debit transactions at Point of Sale right now for Apple Pay as well. Touch ID authenticates the card, PIN still required for the transaction, just like it would be after chip insert / swipe.
Really? Any where other than the US that does that? Certainly doesn't happen in the UK, defeats part of the whole point of contactless.
Finally some news from Wells Fargo that doesn't make me regret not cancelling my account. The rollout seems kind of slow if it takes until 2019 to complete. Also, I'm not bothered that I'll have to re-enter my PIN. During purchase transactions some merchants require your PIN, which I find redundant and annoying, but where direct access to my account is concerned, it doesn't seem as burdensome, IMO.
Man I wish more places I shop at would take Apple Pay.
I am with you on that! I have been a fan of ApplePay since it came out, but the reality is pretty brutal. There is still a majority of stores that we go to that do not accept it and no idea when or if they will ever; Target, Costco are the two major one that we shop a lot. I am a big fan of Panera Bread, but their self check-out kiosks do not have Apple Pay. Corner Bakery and Chipotle also do not have it. And forget about mom and pop local stores :(
So far the only places where we were able to somewhat reliably use Apple Pay are:
Jewel-Osco (seldom shop there),
Walgreens,
Starbucks (does not take Discover card for some reasons via ApplePay, but Visa works)
Macy's (hit or miss, one day it works, another day does not)
Apple Store
Chick-Fill-A
I will keep trying to use ApplePay anywhere I see a reader that might work. Once place that surprised me one a local car dealer where we service our cars.
Why do you need to enter a PIN, Is TouchID not good enough?
