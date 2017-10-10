New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple's Mac Shipments Down in Q3 2017 Amid Continuing PC Market Decline

Tuesday October 10, 2017 2:44 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Amid an ongoing decline in worldwide PC shipments, Apple's Mac shipments also experienced a decline in the third quarter of 2017 according to new PC shipping estimates shared this afternoon by Gartner. In Q3 2017, Apple shipped an estimated 4.6 million Macs worldwide, down from 4.89 million in the year-ago quarter, marking a 5.6 percent decline in growth.

Apple's market share for the quarter comes in at 6.9 percent, down from 7 percent in the third quarter of 2016. Apple was ranked the number five worldwide PC vendor after HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Asus. Apple was also the number five worldwide PC vendor in 3Q 2016, but the company has dropped from number four since Q2 2017.

Gartner's Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 3Q17 (Thousands of Units)
Aside from HP, all PC vendors saw a drop in shipments. HP shipped an estimated 14.6 million PCs during the quarter for 4.4 growth and 21.8 percent market share, while Lenovo shipped an estimated 14.4 million PCs for 21.4 percent market share. Dell shipped an estimated 10 million PCs for 15.2 percent market share, while Asus shipped 4.9 million PCs for 7.7 percent market share. Acer trailed after Apple with 4.3 million PCs shipped and 6.5 percent market share.

According to Gartner, ongoing DRAM shortages worsened during the third quarter of 2017, impacting sales and leading to an overall PC shipment decline of 3.6 percent. Worldwide PC shipments totaled 67 million across vendors, down from 69.5 million in Q3 2016, marking 12 consecutive quarters of declining PC shipments.
"The component price hike impacted the consumer PC market as most vendors generally pass the price hike on to consumers, rather than absorbing the cost themselves," Ms. Kitagawa said. "We expect the DRAM shortage to continue to the end of 2018, but it will not be reflected in the final PC prices immediately."
Apple's U.S. numbers mirror its worldwide numbers. In the United States, Apple shipped an estimated 1.9 million Macs, a 7.6 percent decline from the 2 million shipped in Q3 2016.

Gartner's Preliminary U.S. Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 3Q17 (Thousands of Units)
U.S. PC shipments totaled 14.7 million units during the quarter, down from 16.4 million for an overall decline of 10.3 percent. Apple was ranked the number three PC vendor in the United States with 12.8 percent market share. HP and Dell both beat out Apple with shipments of 4.7 and 3.8 million PCs, respectively.

Apple's Market Share Trend: 1Q06–3Q17 (Gartner)

IDC also released its own shipment estimates this afternoon, noting a smaller 0.5 percent decline in overall worldwide PC shipments. IDC's worldwide shipping estimates are quite a bit different than Gartner's this quarter, with IDC estimating worldwide Mac shipments of 4.9 million, up slightly from 4.89 million in the year-ago quarter for a growth increase of 0.3 percent.

IDC ranks Apple as the number four PC vendor, above ASUS and below HP, Lenovo, and Dell. IDC and Gartner's data often varies due to the different ways each firm makes its shipment calculations.

It's important to note that data from Gartner and IDC is preliminary and the numbers can shift, sometimes dramatically and sometimes less so. Last year, for example, Gartner estimated shipments of 4.95 million Macs, but the actual number was 4.89 million.

Apple last refreshed its Mac notebook and iMac lineup in June of 2017, and the company has plans to release a new iMac Pro in December, which could lead to an uptick in shipments if it proves popular with pro users.

Tags: IDC, Gartner
[ 25 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
davedude
27 minutes ago at 02:49 pm
Is anyone really surprised? The "new" MacBook Pros are a disappointment. I think Apple knew this so they raised prices in order to boast margins.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
The Mercurian
26 minutes ago at 02:49 pm
No mystery here. If you jack up the prices from premium to extortionate you should expect to lose some market share.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
v0lume4
24 minutes ago at 02:51 pm
Maybe I'm totally remembering wrong -- isn't this the first YoY decline in Mac shipments in a lonnng time?

Not to jump to conclusion -- but IF it is, then you really have to look at the price/functionality of the new MBP's and wonder, "Hmm."
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
pat500000
27 minutes ago at 02:48 pm
New movie: "Dude, where's my mac pro?" Starring me as consumer.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
fairuz
20 minutes ago at 02:55 pm

Maybe I'm totally remembering wrong -- isn't this the first YoY decline in Mac shipments in a lonnng time?

Not to jump to conclusion -- but IF it is, then you really have to look at the price/functionality of the new MBP's and wonder, "Hmm."

The new ones are definitely worse. I bought the 2015 rMBP instead of going for fewer ports and basically the same components for a greater price. And the only reason I bought it is my old laptop broke. No reason to upgrade a simple work laptop these days unless the old one dies. So yeah, not surprised people aren't buying.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
MH01
25 minutes ago at 02:51 pm
Shocked? Apple took so long to update the range and when the did, increased the prices .

Maybe , maybe just , the current offering do not represent value for money ?

I bought a 2015 refurb due to the poor value for money in the UK in the new range
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
cb3
28 minutes ago at 02:47 pm

Next year should be a different story, although I guess that depends on the release.

How so???
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Faelan
13 minutes ago at 03:03 pm
Nothing in the current lineup makes me really want to upgrade my 2014 rMBP 13”. Especially not after taking a look at the prices. It’ll have to do for another couple of years.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
john123
4 minutes ago at 03:11 pm

You can say how bad the new Macbooks are... you won't be alone.

But clearly someone bought 4,613,000 Macintosh computers in the last 3 months... and I'd imagine most of them were laptops. (but I doubt many of them were old 2015 refurbs)

So are people purposely buying these terrible computers? :p

This is a classic mistake in logic. You assume 4.6M is a "big" number. The magnitude of a statistic is large only relative to its reference points, and the "base rate." Historical numbers represent those reference points.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]