Apple's Mac Sales Stagnant in Q2 2017 Amid Continuing Worldwide PC Market Decline
Apple's Mac sales remained stagnant in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the year-ago quarter, according to new PC shipping estimates shared today by Gartner.
During the quarter, Apple shipped an estimated 4.24 million Macs worldwide, down from 4.26 million in the second quarter of 2016, for an estimated decline in growth of -0.4 percent. While sales were down slightly, market share was up. Apple held 6.9 percent of the market during the quarter, up from 6.7 percent a year ago. Apple is estimated to be the number four PC vendor in the world, edging out Asus, the company that held that position this time last year.
HP and Dell, the number one and number three worldwide PC vendors, respectively, saw shipment growth during the quarter. HP shipped an estimated 12.7 million PCs for 10.8 percent of the market (3.3 percent growth) while Dell shipped an estimated 9.6 million PCs for 15.6 percent of the market (1.4 percent growth). Lenovo, once the number one worldwide PC vendor, is now in second place after sales dropped from 13.3 million in Q2 2016 to 12.2 million in Q2 2017. Lenovo now holds 19.9 percent of the market and saw a -8.4 percent dip in growth.
Asus and Acer, the number five and six worldwide PC vendors, also saw PC sales fall significantly. Asus shipped 4 million PCs during the quarter, down from 4.5 million for -10.3 percent growth, while Acer shipped 3.9 million, down from 4.4 million for -12.5 percent growth.
According to Gartner, overall worldwide PC shipments totaled 61.1 million units in Q2 2017, a 4.3 percent decline compared to Q2 2016.
Apple's U.S. sales dropped 9.6 percent from Q2 2016 to Q2 2017, with Lenovo and Asus also seeing sharp dips. Lenovo's sales were down 16.3 percent (1.9 million PCs shipped vs. 2.2 million in Q2 2016), while Asus's sales were down 40.7 percent (447K PCs shipped vs. 754K in Q2 2016).
IDC also released its PC market shipment estimates today, and its numbers are a bit rosier. IDC estimates Apple shipped 4.3 million Macs during the quarter, up from 4.26 million for a small 1.7 percent growth. According to IDC, worldwide PC shipments totaled 60.5 million units, a decline of 3.3 percent. Like Gartner, IDC estimates Apple is the number four worldwide PC vendor, behind HP, Lenovo, and Dell, but above Asus and Acer.
It's important to note that data from Gartner and IDC is preliminary and that the numbers can shift, sometimes dramatically and sometimes less so. Last year, for example, Gartner estimated Mac shipments of 4.56 million in the second quarter of 2016, but the actual number was 4.26 million.
Apple recently refreshed much of its Mac notebook lineup and its iMacs, so it could see some growth in the coming quarter as customers purchase the new machines.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
31 minutes ago at 02:44 pm
And yet sales of the older models of MBP's jumped after Apple released the dumb new ones.
Ain't rocket science: don't release crap!
36 minutes ago at 02:40 pm
So just when the prices went up? Ain't rocket science, drop the price!;)
27 minutes ago at 02:48 pm
Surely jacking up the prices and adding a gimmicky touch bar should've gotten them more sales:rolleyes:
14 minutes ago at 03:01 pm
Lack of innovation + higher prices + better iPad Pro = stagnant sales.Dongle city + much higher prices = declining sales. Apple should have slashed those prices in June.
Nobody wants to pay hundreds more for a machine that's only marginally better than older models, and requires a dozen dongles.
11 minutes ago at 03:05 pm
I mean definitely price is an issue, especially in countries like mine where our dollar is weak to the American dollar, and casual computer/laptop users like myself that don't necessarily need to upgrade to a high powered computer aren't anymore. Can just use our smartphones for most of our needs.
Now if I could buy a 13" MBP or even the new MB for like $1200 I would have probably bought one recently but they start at like 1729 + 12% sales tax I'm dropping $1936 for a laptop. That's a lot of clams for something I can live without.
10 minutes ago at 03:05 pm
You gotta admit, Apple has kinda priced themselves out of the mainstream. Other factors include: mobile being a preferred computing platform for many (smartphone and tablets); and existing devices lasting longer. I don't think Apple will recover from this in way where you are going to see sales like 10 million per quarter, but the company needs to be more reasonable and moderate with pricing. No matter how advanced and sophisticated, $2,300 is asking too much in 2017. The highest end MacBook Pro should cost no more than two grand maxed out. With over 200 billion in the bank, Apple is not on the brink of bankruptcy, the company can start passing down some value to customers.
Hopefully, next years revision of the MacBook Pro in particular will see some significant price drop and come on, 256 GBs on an entry level 15 inch MBP is ridiculous. The retina MacBook needs to take the place of the MacBook Air. Its basically high priced Intel Atom Netbook in different colors.
With all this said, maybe Apple is happy with the way things are. Its just an inevitable path where your default computing will supplied by iPad Pro, iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.
Hopefully, next years revision of the MacBook Pro in particular will see some significant price drop and come on, 256 GBs on an entry level 15 inch MBP is ridiculous. The retina MacBook needs to take the place of the MacBook Air. Its basically high priced Intel Atom Netbook in different colors.
23 minutes ago at 02:53 pm
well when you release a product that is more expensive, glued together, cant sync with your flagship product out of the box, and isn't any more functional then the cheaper product released a few years ago.. this is what happens.
30 minutes ago at 02:46 pm
They also pre-announced new iMacs (for sometime in 2017, which I realize already happened as of this post) and pre-announced Mac Pros for beyond 2017...both probably softened in-quarter sales.
Third quarter sales will tell a better story, particularly when you look across Q1 to Q3 2017.
25 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
Guess they aren't ready for that dongle life.
25 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
"Apple shipped an estimated 4,236 million Macs worldwide"
Really, 56% of the earth's population bought a Mac last quarter?
