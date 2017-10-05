Carpool Karaoke Episode Starring Linkin Park's Chester Bennington to Air Next Week

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who passed away in July, filmed an episode of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke: The Series just before his death. It was unclear whether or not that episode would eventually air, but Linkin Park announced today on Facebook that the episode starring Bennington will indeed be shown.
In the Facebook post, the band says the episode will be streamed for free on the Linkin Park Facebook page "this time next week," suggesting a debut on Thursday morning.
Apple did not advertise the Chester Bennington episode when it previewed next week's Carpool Karaoke episodes on YouTube, so it is not clear if the episode will be available solely on Facebook or if it will also air on Apple Music.
The episode will be the only episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series that can be watched outside of Apple Music, and by releasing it on Facebook, Apple ensures it will be available to all of Chester Bennington's friends, family, and fans at no cost with no subscription required. Other episodes of Carpool Karaoke require an Apple Music subscription.
Chester Bennington's episode also features Linkin Park band members Joe Hahn and Mike Shinoda, along with Ken Jeong, known for his role as Ben Chang on the NBC sitcom Community.
