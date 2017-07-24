Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Filmed Carpool Karaoke Episode For Apple Music Just Days Before His Death

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was filmed in an episode of Apple's upcoming show Carpool Karaoke: The Series just days before his death.
Earlier this month, the band tweeted an on-set photo with Bennington pictured alongside Linkin Park band members Joe Hahn and Mike Shinoda, and Ken Jeong, best known for his role as Ben Chang on the NBC sitcom Community.
Carpool Karaoke: The Series, based on the popular segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden, is set to debut August 8 on Apple Music. Apple did not immediately respond when asked if Linkin Park's episode will still be released.
Bennington committed suicide last Thursday, resulting in an outpouring of grief from his family, friends, and fans around the world. Linkin Park has set up a website in his memory and tweeted a message about him earlier today.
"Our hearts are broken," the band said. "You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we've seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world."
"I am in shock and heartbroken," tweeted Jeong. "All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time."
