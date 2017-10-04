New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

More Incidents Surface of iPhone 8 Plus Devices Burst Open Due to Possible Battery Failure

Wednesday October 4, 2017 9:23 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
A small but increasing number of iPhone 8 Plus owners have shared pictures of their devices burst open due to possible battery failure.

iPhone 8 Plus with display popped out via MacRumors reader Anthony Wu

MacRumors reader Anthony Wu‏, from Toronto, Canada, said he bought and unboxed a new iPhone 8 Plus on Sunday, but he was forced to return it by Monday after the display popped out. The damage was presumably caused by a defective battery inside the iPhone that swelled and placed pressure on the assembly.

We also received a similar photo today of an iPhone 8 Plus with the display burst open from iRepair, an iPhone, iPad, and Mac repair shop in Greece. In this case, we're told the customer unboxed the device last night, plugged it in overnight, and in the morning it looked as it does in the picture below.


In the latter case, the customer was supposedly using only an official Apple power adapter and Lightning to USB cable.

There are now at least five cases of possible iPhone 8 Plus battery failure, following reports in Taiwan, Japan, and Hong Kong last week.

Following the first two reports, an Apple spokeswoman told MacRumors that the company is "aware" and "looking into" the matter. But the company didn't immediately respond to our request for an update on the status of the investigation. Apple routinely looks into any possible safety concerns with its devices.

With millions of iPhones coming off the production line overseas, and thereby millions of lithium-ion batteries being manufactured, it's common in the industry for there to be a very low percentage of defective units.

For that reason, five cases of suspected iPhone 8 Plus battery failure out of millions of devices probably isn't much cause for full-blown concern at this point, but we'll continue to monitor the situation to see if a larger trend develops.

By comparison, there were reportedly hundreds of Galaxy Note 7 devices with critical battery-related failures before Samsung recalled and discontinued the device. Some of the devices caught fire, as well, which posed greater safety risks that even prompted the FAA to ban the device from in-cabin use during flights.

Following a lengthy investigation, Samsung eventually admitted that the Galaxy Note 7's battery had a design flaw.

We'll update this article if Apple responds.

bladerunner2000
52 minutes ago at 09:24 am
I expect the same vitriol towards Apple on this forum when this was an issue for Samsung.
paulywalnuts23
47 minutes ago at 09:29 am

I expect the same vitriol towards Apple on this forum when this was an issue for Samsung.



First off it is five cases and secondly the phone isn't bursting into flames.

SMH
paulywalnuts23
45 minutes ago at 09:31 am

Finally! An end to all the anti-Note 7 battery BS here...there is finally an iPhone 8 battery screw-up. Waiting for apologies from those bashing the Note 7 for it's battery issues in 3...2...1...crickets.

Hopefully by next week, the iPhone 8 will be banned from commercial airlines. :)



That is funny I don't remember seeing where iPhones are catching fire..
Bigsk8r
50 minutes ago at 09:26 am
That easy screen replacement feature isn't supposed to enable by itself.
redheeler
49 minutes ago at 09:27 am
This has the potential to become the next "bendgate". An issue that affects only a small number of people but gets blown out of proportion and turns into a PR nightmare for Apple.
willmtaylor
44 minutes ago at 09:32 am

Finally! An end to all the anti-Note 7 battery BS here...there is finally an iPhone 8 battery screw-up. Waiting for apologies from those bashing the Note 7 for it's battery issues in 3...2...1...crickets.

Hopefully by next week, the iPhone 8 will be banned from commercial airlines. :)

LOL. Bitter much?
willmtaylor
47 minutes ago at 09:29 am

I expect the same vitriol towards Apple on this forum when this was an issue for Samsung.

Why? The situations (as of now) are not the same.

The number of incidents is not the same. The instances/circumstances themselves aren't the same.

EDIT:
LOL. I just looked at your post history. Apparently the chip on your shoulder is the only thing keeping you around here. I shouldn't even have fed you.
djeeyore25
49 minutes ago at 09:27 am
I bet ifixit.com is disappointed they didn't get a phone with this defect. Their teardown job would have been much easier.
dan9700
50 minutes ago at 09:26 am
Apple isnt the company i used to know to many problems with products now days
macTW
47 minutes ago at 09:28 am
Only 5 cases in a few weeks, as compared to hundreds by now with Samsung.

5 cases in the 10’s of millions of shipped phones could be transit issues, it’s so small of an occurance.
