Apple Investigating Two Possible iPhone 8 Plus Battery Failures
Apple is investigating after two iPhone 8 Plus owners shared pictures of the device bursted open due to possible battery failure.
iPhone 8 Plus bursted open due to possible battery failure via iFeng
"We are aware and are looking into it," an Apple spokeswoman confirmed to MacRumors.
The first customer is reportedly a Taiwanese woman, who said her iPhone 8 Plus burst open despite charging with an official Apple power adapter. Chinese media sites reported that the device has been returned to Apple, as part of its routine investigation of these isolated incidents every year.
A second customer from Japan shared a picture of an iPhone 8 Plus with the display assembly detached from the device's aluminum enclosure.
In both cases, it appears that the battery may have swelled due to gases inside. The expansion then placed too much pressure on the display, causing it to pop open, which may actually help avoid a fire.
With millions of iPhones coming off of Apple's production lines every time new models launch, it's common for a few to have battery failures.
It's simply an inevitability with lithium-ion batteries.
It happened with some iPhone 7 models, and it'll probably happen with iPhone X and whichever models come after.
It's only when reports of battery failure become a larger trend, as Samsung learned the hard way after dozens of Galaxy Note 7 devices caught fire last year, that it truly becomes a problem.
No Need to Worry
21 minutes ago at 12:53 pm
Samsung users would be like we had this feature for more than a year.
15 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
Defect rates are a thing, especially with Li-Ion batteries.
A small number of failures is normal, it’s when it becomes a large number of failures when you should start to worry.
A small number of failures is normal, it’s when it becomes a large number of failures when you should start to worry.
21 minutes ago at 12:53 pm
I wouldn't worry just yet. We've seen swelling batteries in a lot of devices. This isn't the same as the Note 7. They even said it was due to an issue with the Note 7 and not particularly the battery that was at fault.
We need to just keep our eyes out if it becomes more widespread.
We need to just keep our eyes out if it becomes more widespread.
24 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
Everybody panic! Non-issue if two devices had batteries swell and no fires or explosions.
25 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
It's so surprising that this still makes the headlines every year. It's not like they're actually exploding in masses like some others have done in the past...
15 minutes ago at 12:59 pm
You dropped it wrong
25 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
Will apple have a note 7-2017?
24 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
This will be on first page on every website by tomorrow morning, mark my words.
