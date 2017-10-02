Chamberlain Debuts Updated MyQ Smart Garage Hub With Better Connectivity

Chamberlain today announced the launch of a new version of the MyQ Smart Garage Hub, which is designed to allow smartphone users to control their garage doors from anywhere using the accompanying MyQ app.
The MyQ Smart Garage Hub, which connects to a home Wi-Fi network, is compatible with most brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1994. The new MyQ Smart Garage Hub supports improved communication between the hub and the garage door sensor, enhanced sensor battery monitoring, and automatic identification of available Wi-Fi signals to make installation quicker and easier.
The MyQ Smart Garage Hub is priced at $99.99 from the Chamberlain website, and for a limited time, Chamberlain is offering a $20 discount on a $150 bundle that includes both the MyQ Smart Garage Hub and the MyQ Home Bridge with the promo code SGHHBPCK20.
"The MyQ Smart Garage Hub was developed in response to customers' requests for improved Wi-Fi connection reliability and enhanced communication between the door sensor and the hub. And, it further develops our line of secure and reliable connected products," said John Villanueva, Vice President and General Manager of Residential Access Solutions at Chamberlain Group.When paired with the MyQ Home Bridge, the MyQ Smart Garage Hub also works to enable HomeKit compatibility so the garage door can be controlled via Siri commands. The MyQ Home Bridge, released in August, pairs with the new MyQ Smart Garage Hub, the existing MyQ Garage, or a MyQ-enabled garage door opener.
