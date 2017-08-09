Chamberlain's 'MyQ Home Bridge' Launches, Adding HomeKit to Compatible Garage Door Openers

Wednesday August 9, 2017 9:13 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
After an introduction at CES in January, and an expected launch date of April 2017, Chamberlain's MyQ Home Bridge has today been made available for users to purchase. For users already in the company's MyQ ecosystem, the MyQ Home Bridge will upgrade any MyQ garage door opener with the addition of Apple's HomeKit.

This will allow users to control their garage door with Siri, set scenes within the Home app, and connect a MyQ garage door opener with other HomeKit-enabled devices, so users could make a smart thermostat or light bulb adjust accordingly to when their garage door opens or closes. The company also has a series of MyQ lighting accessories that can be connected to HomeKit, and be controlled with an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple Watch.

The MyQ Home Bridge adds smartphone control to your MyQ enabled garage door openers (without built in Wi-Fi) and MyQ lighting. Get peace of mind knowing the main access point to your home is secure. This easy to install product allows you to check the status or control your MyQ products from anywhere.

Never worry again if your garage door is left open. Plus, this product is compatible with Apple HomeKit and Siri Voice Control. If you are an existing MyQ user with an Apple device, upgrade your garage door opener and MyQ lights with HomeKit to make your smart garage even smarter.
Following CES in January, Chamberlain-owned company LiftMaster announced that all of its residential garage door openers will be upgradeable with HomeKit compatibility thanks to the new MyQ Home Bridge. Chamberlain itself also announced a Smart Garage Hub aimed at new members entering the MyQ ecosystem of products, but that has missed its July 2017 launch date and it's unclear when it might debut.

Those interested can purchase the MyQ Home Bridge from Chamberlain's website for an introductory price of $49.99, which will rise to $69.99 sometime in the future. The device's page also has a full list of compatible garage door openers and a quick start guide for installing a new Chamberlain device in your garage.

Tag: Chamberlain
18 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
rselover
24 minutes ago at 10:01 am
1. Website crushed for everyone else?

2. So what exactly do I need for an old school (but compatible) opener? Just this next to my opener? This + internet gateway? This + old bridge + internet gateway?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
hubieonekanubie
34 minutes ago at 09:51 am
Stinks, I bought the old bridge and looks like it won't work with HomeKit.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jtropeano
23 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Been looking forward to this product for a while. Now looks like the website is getting the internet hug of death.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
antnee
34 minutes ago at 09:50 am
Yea shipping 13 bucks for ground...PLUS tax? Ugh...
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]