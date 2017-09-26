Rapper Post Malone Breaks Apple Music Record With Over 25M Streams of 'Rockstar' in One Week

Tuesday September 26, 2017 5:13 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Rapper Post Malone has broken a new record on Apple Music, releasing a song -- "Rockstar" feat. 21 Savage -- that was streamed over 25 million times in a single week. Apple Music confirmed to The Verge that this officially beats the service's worldwide single week streaming record previously set by DJ Khaled's song "I'm the One."

According to Carl Chery, Apple Music's head of artist curation, Apple has been interested and supportive of Post Malone even prior to the launch of the company's first streaming service, Apple Music. Once Apple Music did launch, Post Malone's "Rockstar" got "prime placement" on some of the most-listened-to hip-hop playlists, including The A-List, It's Lit, and #OnRepeat, helping increase Post Malone's presence on Apple Music.


Chery said that the reason behind the support of "Rockstar" is a simple one: "If we like it, we support it."
In total Apple Music grabbed 56 percent of the first week streams of "Rockstar" in the United States, and 41 percent worldwide, despite the single being released on multiple streaming services. Apple has been able to acquire large portions of the streaming market for other songs in the past, particularly Drake's "More Life" earlier this spring, and Chery said that this is because the company is "ahead of the curve on them."

The Apple Music executive explained that he heard "Rockstar" pre-release and "knew immediately" how much it would gain traction with fans, allowing the team to place it in the right playlists the week it was released, and grow from there.
Other previous Apple Music streaming records include Drake's album "Views," which became the first album on Apple Music to be streamed more than 1 billion times. Apple is continuously adding content into Apple Music to bolster its subscribers and retain current users, most recently introducing a new social element to the "For You" tab on iOS and macOS, generating even more music discovery among friends and family.

Kaibelf
2 hours ago at 05:17 am
I’m sure that some posters will complain about too much urban music, say rap and hip hop are garbage and other tried and true tripe but I for one am happy that these artists are getting exposure on a newer medium and can be found and heard on demand unlike radio.
djcerla
1 hour ago at 05:53 am
Apple is doing something seriously right with Music.

On a side note, I hope rap style will become less sparse and more energetic, cheerful in the future.
LightElf
2 hours ago at 05:26 am
Papa bless.
TrenttonY
2 hours ago at 05:24 am

This music is ****. Hip-Hop/Rap died in early 2000’s...
just.jon
1 hour ago at 05:46 am

[doublepost=1506428776][/doublepost]

I believe that will earn him a check for $6.73.

According to Music’s payrate, it would be 300k-375k. Of course, after a manager, agent, publicist take 10% each, and the label gets their share, $6.73 is probably about right.
Dagless
36 minutes ago at 06:20 am
Congrats on the musician! I can only imagine he's going to make a lot of money from this, it seems like he has his fans alright!

As I imagine you're well aware but others might not be, "urban music" "urban people" etc used in those exact phrases are used as a code for black people in a negative way.

"I can't stand that urban music" is "I can't stand that black people music". It's mega racist. If those reading didn't know that, now you do :).
