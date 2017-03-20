Drake's 'More Life' Streamed 29M More Times on Apple Music Than Spotify in Last 24 Hours

Monday March 20, 2017 3:33 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Drake's new More Life album was streamed 89.9 million times during its first 24 hours on Apple Music, breaking single-day album streaming records for all music services, Apple told The Verge.

With 89.9 million streams on Apple Music during its first 24 hours of availability, More Life was significantly more popular on Apple's streaming service than on Spotify, where it was streamed 61.3 million times. The 61.3 million number was also a record for Spotify.

Apple Music has far fewer users than Spotify, hitting 20 million subscribers in December of 2016. Spotify recently announced that it has 50 million paying subscribers, but when counting those who listen to the company's free tier, Spotify has over 100 million subscribers.

More Life, released on Saturday, also set records on Apple's Beats 1 radio service, marking the biggest Beats 1 show in its history.

More Life was not an Apple Music exclusive this time around, but Drake's previous album, Views, also set Apple Music records when it was released. Views was the first album to reach over 1 billion streams on Apple Music.

Tag: Apple Music
17 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Fzang
35 minutes ago at 03:57 pm

Lol what else would Top Charts mean? I like that it's purely based on numbers; pretty much any other metric would be subjective.


You're basically being force-fed with what a small cartel of musical trendsetters feel like is the new thing.

It's basically soup of the day dictating what you eat.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
WRChris
40 minutes ago at 03:51 pm

Lol what else would Top Charts mean? I like that it's purely based on numbers; pretty much any other metric would be subjective.

Maybe top rated? Play count doesn't qualify a song as a chart topper I wouldn't think. I feel like I get bombarded with crap music every time I go to the browse tab.

Seems like you are after "trending now", not top charts. LOL
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]