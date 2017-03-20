Drake's 'More Life' Streamed 29M More Times on Apple Music Than Spotify in Last 24 Hours

Drake's new More Life album was streamed 89.9 million times during its first 24 hours on Apple Music, breaking single-day album streaming records for all music services, Apple told The Verge.
With 89.9 million streams on Apple Music during its first 24 hours of availability, More Life was significantly more popular on Apple's streaming service than on Spotify, where it was streamed 61.3 million times. The 61.3 million number was also a record for Spotify.
Apple Music has far fewer users than Spotify, hitting 20 million subscribers in December of 2016. Spotify recently announced that it has 50 million paying subscribers, but when counting those who listen to the company's free tier, Spotify has over 100 million subscribers.
More Life, released on Saturday, also set records on Apple's Beats 1 radio service, marking the biggest Beats 1 show in its history.
More Life was not an Apple Music exclusive this time around, but Drake's previous album, Views, also set Apple Music records when it was released. Views was the first album to reach over 1 billion streams on Apple Music.
