Metal 2, new Apple File System, HEVC video, VR support, and Safari and Siri updates.
Apple's 2018 iPhone Lineup Said to Gain LCD Model With Screen Larger Than 6 Inches
Apple's lineup of iPhones next year will introduce a larger-screened LCD model, measuring more than 6 inches, according to a report today by The Bell (via The Korea Herald). It's unclear whether this size will be an additional offering to the current LCD iPhone lineup (including 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models), or if it's replacing these sizes completely.
In May we heard the first rumor about Apple's 2018 iPhones, which at the time focused solely on the OLED versions and did not mention the LCD models. This rumor stated that the devices would come in 5.28-inch and 6.46-inch OLED screen sizes. A subsequent report by ETNews suggested that Apple had ditched the small 5.28-inch size and moved to focus on 5.85-inch and 6.46-inch models, and today's report corroborates those claims.
This means that next year Apple could potentially launch the following iPhones: a 5.8-inch OLED model, a 6.46-inch "Plus" OLED model, and at least one LCD model that measures 6 inches (or larger).
Apple will continue sourcing 2018's LCD iPhone screens from supplier Japan Display, which already includes panel orders for the new larger screen size. According to industry watchers, Apple's decision to ditch the 5.28-inch iPhone 9 is due to the "popularity of larger-screen phones for video viewing." A 6.46-inch iPhone would be larger than Samsung's 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 8.
In regards to when Apple might switch to OLED-only iPhones, 2019 has been eyed as the year that Apple might finally make that transition.
In May we heard the first rumor about Apple's 2018 iPhones, which at the time focused solely on the OLED versions and did not mention the LCD models. This rumor stated that the devices would come in 5.28-inch and 6.46-inch OLED screen sizes. A subsequent report by ETNews suggested that Apple had ditched the small 5.28-inch size and moved to focus on 5.85-inch and 6.46-inch models, and today's report corroborates those claims.
This means that next year Apple could potentially launch the following iPhones: a 5.8-inch OLED model, a 6.46-inch "Plus" OLED model, and at least one LCD model that measures 6 inches (or larger).
Apple has decided to ditch the smallest 5.28-inch OLED iPhone next year, while adding a larger -- possibly more than 6 inches -- LCD model into the full lineup, according to The Bell on Sept. 25.The Bell cites local parts makers who claimed that Apple decided to scrap the 5.28-inch model of next year's iPhone "due to the low marketability" of such a small-screened device. Apple is said to have given OLED orders to Samsung Display for the other two sizes.
Citing local parts makers, the report said Apple had originally given panel orders to Samsung Display, its sole OLED supplier, under a plan to launch three OLED iPhones next year -- 5.28-, 5.85-, and 6.46-inch models. But the report said the development work for the 5.28-inch model has recently been suspended possibly due to the low marketability of the smaller version.
Apple will continue sourcing 2018's LCD iPhone screens from supplier Japan Display, which already includes panel orders for the new larger screen size. According to industry watchers, Apple's decision to ditch the 5.28-inch iPhone 9 is due to the "popularity of larger-screen phones for video viewing." A 6.46-inch iPhone would be larger than Samsung's 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 8.
In regards to when Apple might switch to OLED-only iPhones, 2019 has been eyed as the year that Apple might finally make that transition.
Tag: iPhone 9
Top Rated Comments(View all)
25 minutes ago at 06:46 am
How about OLED in a smaller form-factor? (looks at SE)
27 minutes ago at 06:44 am
So many choices!
Isn't this what almost killed Apple in the 90s?
18 minutes ago at 06:53 am
How about OLED in a smaller form-factor? (looks at SE)I agree here they should have 3 phones next year. iPhone SE OLED, iPhone OLED and Plus OLED all with edge to edge and the new front FaceID camera modual.
21 minutes ago at 06:50 am
Why not a miniature version of the iPX? I'd grab a 4 or 4.5" version instantly.
21 minutes ago at 06:50 am
The Bell cites local parts makers who claimed that Apple decided to scrap the 5.28-inch model of next year's iPhone "due to the low marketability" of such a small-screened device.
"Low marketability" more likely means "lower profit margin".
Apple's corporate goal for many years has been to increase margins (which it does through £100 RAM upgrades, or £100 for an increase in storage, or £200 for a slightly bigger display; all of which cost considerably less). I imagine customers are less willing to pay more for smaller phones.
I guess that makes it a question of value, and a super-expensive small iPhone just doesn't seem valuable to customers. It's easier for Apple to sell them a slightly bigger phone at £100 more (which gives a higher profit margin) to give that impression of value.
28 minutes ago at 06:43 am
A 6.46-inch iPhone with OLED display would be much nicer.
28 minutes ago at 06:43 am
That's a bit overkill...
25 minutes ago at 06:46 am
I call BS on the 6inch LCD rumor. But the possibility of an 6.46 inch OLED iPhone is the reason I won’t ditch my 7Plus this year for an iPhone X.
28 minutes ago at 06:43 am
I hope this would solve the "iPhone X has smaller keyboard and smaller landscape video than the Plus" problem...
I'm a Plus user now. So I'm not too thrilled about buying the "new" iPhone X but getting less usable screen area in those two situations. At a higher price too...
Though portrait-view lists will show more information on the iPhone X. So I dunno.
I'm ready to get hands-on.... when will these be in stores?
I'm a Plus user now. So I'm not too thrilled about buying the "new" iPhone X but getting less usable screen area in those two situations. At a higher price too...
Though portrait-view lists will show more information on the iPhone X. So I dunno.
I'm ready to get hands-on.... when will these be in stores?
27 minutes ago at 06:44 am
A 6.46-inch iPhone with OLED display would be much nicer.It would be very expensive
[ Read All Comments ]