'iPhone 9' Rumored to Come in 5.28-Inch and 6.46-Inch Display Sizes in 2018
As stories surrounding the 2017 launch of the "iPhone 8" continue to heat up, a report from The Bell this morning has already begun rumors for next year's so-called "iPhone 9." According to the report, which centers on Apple's and Samsung's supply chain deal for the 2018 iPhone, the iPhone 9 will launch in two OLED screen sizes: 5.28-inch and 6.46-inch (via The Investor).
A rendering of the iPhone 8
Apple currently sells a 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch display in its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus smartphone devices, respectively. Later this year, the company is expected to launch new iPhones in three sizes: two "iPhone 7s" models will keep the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch display sizes, while the major new "iPhone 8" will include a 5.8-inch OLED screen.
The report said the iPhone 9 is expected to come in two OLED models -- 5.28- and 6.46-inch display sizes. Samsung’s OLED shipment is also likely to be more than double at 180 million units.The new rumor for the 2018 iPhone devices suggests a screen that would be slightly smaller than the current display of the iPhone Plus models, and then a larger option that would represent Apple's biggest smartphone display to date. Although the report doesn’t confirm the full sizes of the iPhone 9 models, the screen dimensions suggest Apple could return to a pair of device sizes similar to current generation iPhones but with full-front displays and greatly reduced bezels.
“The two companies have recently signed a non-disclosure agreement on general conditions, including the screen size,” an industry sources was quoted as saying in the report.
The Bell's report today doesn't mention any other rumors related to the iPhone 9, except that Samsung will be the supplier for the OLED displays and will manufacture more than 180 million units for Apple. The report did state that details such as "screen design and functions" might be adjusted down the line, considering how far away the iPhone 9 is from a launch date.
29 minutes ago at 06:47 am
Ugh, I'm already bored with my iPhone 8.
29 minutes ago at 06:47 am
What about the iPhone 10? or 10s
24 minutes ago at 06:52 am
iPhone 15 will be shaped like a flying saucer and be branded the iPhone Cupertino.
14 minutes ago at 07:02 am
Why would they go 5.8" and then go 5.3" and 6.5"? Are these supposed to be separate from the 5.8" model? This will be a lot of work for developers.
Not really. Its not a lot of work to make an app for 4.7" and 5.5" phones we have now. Developers have generally gotten use to this with all the differnet screen sizes we have to work with on both iOS and Android.
26 minutes ago at 06:50 am
The rumours are getting smarter
8 minutes ago at 07:08 am
2017 phone isn't even out and we have rumors about the 2018 phone. God make it stop!
27 minutes ago at 06:49 am
I figured this is what would happen. the iPhone 8 is a one off then we go back to a 2 phone size release each year after.
27 minutes ago at 06:49 am
/facepalm...
27 minutes ago at 06:49 am
full on phablet
I'm sure these large handset sell fine to those who don't carry them in their jeans pockets. the current 7 non plus is as big as I'll ever want. If they'd fully load the SE I'd buy that one instead.
