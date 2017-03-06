Apple Aims to Make Every iPhone With an OLED Display by 2019

Monday March 6, 2017 5:30 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
A new supply chain report claims that Apple is planning to use OLED for every iPhone model by 2019, with the company expected to adopt OLED panels for 60 million units of the iPhone 8 later in 2017, equating to around 40 percent of its total manufacturing run (via The Bell) [Google Translate]. Apple will double the adoption of OLED panels for the 2018 iPhone before completely migrating over to OLED-only models for 2019.

The same report claimed that both Samsung and Inteflex are currently gearing up production for flexible printed circuit boards (FPCB) for this year's iPhone 8, with Samsung specifically beginning an expansion of its Electro-Mechanics plant in Vietnam to account for the increased Apple supply quota this year.


Apple plans to introduce OLED panels to all iPhone models by 2019. This year's introduction accounted for only 40%, but next year it is expected to double to 80% and 100% next year.
For the 2017 iPhone line, Apple is expected to stick with LCD panels for two of the iPhones -- currently referred to as the "iPhone 7s" and "iPhone 7s Plus" -- while making the "iPhone 8" its first-ever mobile device to include an OLED screen. Today's supply chain report said that Apple will use three suppliers to produce OLED panels, and orders for each will be decided and placed when production is started around April or May.

The iPhone 8 is currently rumored to include an edge-to-edge OLED display with an integrated Touch ID fingerprint sensor embedded within the screen. The OLED display is widely agreed to measure 5.8 inches, while the primary area of user interaction will be 5.15 inches, and below that there will be a "function row." The other two models are believed to keep the same aluminum design of current-model iPhones.

Related Roundup: iPhone 8 (2017)
Tag: OLED
18 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
69Mustang
35 minutes ago at 05:51 am

Beat me to it! mLED will probably be in the high end model when they switch to OLED for everything else. At least I hope! I think the new "Pro" device will be a place to showcase newer tech without having to scale up so quickly due to the price point.

No matter the tech they use, I hope they don't use the 'Pro' moniker. Pro has been devalued so much it no longer connotes professional. It's just marketing speak now. I mean seriously, what would make a phone 'Pro'?o_O:rolleyes::confused:

As to mLED, I think the first appearance of that particular tech will be in the Apple Watch. Just like they did with OLED, the watch provides a perfect test platform to gauge the viability of mLED.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
jerry16
52 minutes ago at 05:34 am

Apple is expected to stick with LCD panels for two of the iPhones -- currently referred to as the "iPhone 7s" and "iPhone 7s Plus"


Sorry, I think you mean iPhone 6sss and iPhone 6sss Plus
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
H2SO4
51 minutes ago at 05:35 am
There are going to be so many 180s on this forum when Apple finally decide to mimic Samsung tech.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
bigjnyc
12 minutes ago at 06:14 am
I hope this rumor about the usable screen size being 5.15" is not true... I really want the high end OLED phone but I enjoy my 5.5 inches of screen space currently and wouldn't want to go down from that
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Avieshek
17 minutes ago at 06:09 am

Then why has Apple been ahead in both SoC design and software optimization for the CPUs and GPUs within them? It's up to consumers to decide which aspects of the device are more important to them and there's no one clearly ahead (at least not to anyone who is serious about understanding the tech).

How long will you keep repeating the word Optimization, Forever?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
NT1440
37 minutes ago at 05:49 am

Beat me to it! mLED will probably be in the high end model when they switch to OLED for everything else. At least I hope! I think the new "Pro" device will be a place to showcase newer tech without having to scale up so quickly due to the higher price point keeping sales lower than the mainline models.

I think the watch is going to be the test bed for mass manufacturing of mLED. Once the yields are high enough only then will apple be confident in switching over for larger screens. I suspect the order will go Watch>iPhone>iPad>and only then MacBooks.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Avieshek
29 minutes ago at 05:57 am
By then, Samsung would be either bringing Quantum-Dots display or atleast the 8th Gen OLED in mobiles.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jdclifford
23 minutes ago at 06:03 am

By then, Samsung would be either bringing Quantum-Dots display or atleast the 8th Gen OLED in mobiles.

And Apple will be introducing COLOR OLED screens in 2020. Yeah! Tim Cook's idea of innovation is to be a few production cycles BEHIND everyone else. Oh look we just added more emoji!
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]