Bose Announces $250 'SoundSport Free' Wireless Headphones Launching in October

Thursday September 21, 2017 5:53 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Bose today announced its first-ever pair of wireless in-ear headphones called "SoundSport Free," which will go on sale in October for $250. Similar to Apple's AirPods and other wireless headphones, the SoundSport Free are small buds that you place in your ears without any connecting wires, and which charge through an included case while you're on-the-go (via CNET).


Bose's wireless headphones are more sport- and activity-focused, with silicone StayHear+ sport tips to ensure a comfortable fit during intense activities, as well as an IPX4 water resistance rating (Apple's AirPods are not rated for water resistance, although many users have noted their resilience through activities that coat them in sweat or water). The Bose Connect iOS app will also include a new "Find My Buds" feature, displaying the last known location and time of use in order to help you rediscover the lost headphones.

In terms of battery life, Bose said that the SoundSport Free will last for up to five hours on one charge, and the charging/carrying case can fuel up the headphones with an additional ten hours of battery. The five-hour battery life aligns with the AirPods in terms of battery on the buds themselves, but when comparing the charging cases Apple's case provides an additional 24 hours of life to the AirPods.


Controls are located on the top of the buds, giving you access to play, pause, skip track, take and end phone call controls, and even activate Siri or Google Assistant. Bose also explained that the SoundSport Free headphones include a Bluetooth antenna that is designed to provide a strong and reliable connection to your iPhone, which connects to the smartphone up to 30 feet away as long as there are no physical obstructions between the two devices.
When it came to the tech inside these earbuds, we focused on every little detail—from tuning the circuits for improved sound to tweaking the antenna position for maximum Bluetooth® signal strength. The result? Headphones that play consistently and clearly whether your phone is in your hand, in your pocket, strapped to your arm or sitting on top of the treadmill … and there’s never a wire in sight.
The SoundSport Free headphones are available to pre-order for $249.95 today on Bose's website with early orders expected for an October delivery date, and a "Midnight Blue" color option is said to be coming later this year. The company today also announced a new version of its QC35 over-ear headphones - called QC35 II -- incorporating Google Assistant directly into the device.


Paulando





earthTOmitchel


I'm curious how far these stick out when viewed from the front. I don't want to look like Frankenstein's monster.

Granted I look stupid when viewed from the side when wearing my AirPods, so you can't win them all I suppose.

Bose's website has a top-down view of them and they look... interesting.



ghost187


People looked stupid enough walking round with one Bluetooth earpiece in, we’re all going to look ridiculous with two of the dumb things dangling out of our lug-holes


At least they don’t look as foolish as the people that have wires dangling out of both of their ears like a leashed pet or something. Lmao, how quickly I forget what it was since December 2016. :D;):p


earthTOmitchel


At least they don’t look as foolish as the people that have wires dangling out of both of their ears like a leashed pet or something. Lmao, how quickly I forget what it was since December 2016. :D;):p

I dunno, I've used AirPods and BeatsX extensively, and I ended up selling my AirPods to a friend. I prefer the reassurance of a cord around my neck saving them if they fall. And also BeatsX just fit better in my ears, and look better imo.


M.PaulCezanne


Every time I see hideous things like this, it makes me appreciate the less ugly AirPods more. Even the B&O ones are a lumpy mess.

It's pretty much degrees of ugliness now isn't it. I really want AirPods, but they literally make me cringe for some reason when I see someone wearing them.


M.PaulCezanne

They'd better whisper insider stock tips in your ears at that price.

