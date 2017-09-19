Apple Music for Android Updated With Support for Voice Search, Adding Friends

Alongside today's release iOS 11, Apple updated its Apple Music app for Android devices to introduce feature parity with the new version of Apple Music in the iOS update.
Android users can now create an Apple Music profile to follow friends and see what they've been listening to. The same feature was introduced in Apple Music on iOS devices with iOS 11.
Today's update brings a new Recently Played Widget, designed to let Android users show and play music on the home screen of their device.
There's also support for Voice Search, so Android users can hold down the home button or say "Ok Google" to search for and play Music, and there are new home screen shortcuts built in. A tap and hold on the Apple Music icon will play Beats 1 or start a search.
Apple Music for Android can be downloaded from the Google Play store for free.
