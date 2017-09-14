50 New Features in iPhone X

Thursday September 14, 2017 6:00 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has officially introduced the iPhone X, its new flagship smartphone with dozens of new features. It won't be available until November 3, but here's a preview of 50 changes and improvements coming.


    Design


  1. Glass: iPhone X's front and back are all glass, with a strengthening layer that is 50 percent deeper. Apple said a seven-layer ink process allows for precise hues and opacity, and a reflective optical layer enhances the colors. An oleophobic coating helps reduce smudges and fingerprints.
  2. Stainless steel frame: A surgical-grade stainless steel band wraps around the edges of the iPhone X. It is an Apple-designed alloy.


  3. All-screen: iPhone X has a nearly edge to edge display with only a tiny notch at the top for the TrueDepth camera system. Thin bezels surround the display, and the Home button has been removed.
  4. Side button: Apple lengthened the Lock button and renamed it the Side button on iPhone X. Double tap it to invoke Siri.
  5. New accelerometer
  6. New gyroscope


    7. Super Retina HD Display


  7. 5.8-inch display: The largest iPhone display ever. Nevertheless, the all-screen design allows it to be between an iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in both size and weight. For that reason, the iPhone X is the best choice for a smartphone with the maximum display size vs. one-handed usability.
  8. OLED: iPhone X is the first iPhone with an OLED display, which has benefits such as improved color accuracy, high contrast ratio, and true blacks.


  9. True Tone: iPhone X automatically adapts the color and intensity of the display to match the color temperature of the light in its surrounding environment. If you are standing in a dimly lit room with incandescent light bulbs, for example, the display would appear warmer and yellower. If you are standing outside on a cloudy day, the display would appear cooler and bluer.
  10. HDR: iPhone X has a true High Dynamic Range display. You can watch movies and shows in Dolby Vision and HDR10.
  11. 2436×1125 pixels: iPhone X has the highest resolution iPhone display ever. 458 pixels per inch.
  12. 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio
  13. Tap to Wake


    14. Front Camera


  14. TrueDepth: The front camera system consists of an infrared camera, flood illuminator, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, earpiece speaker, microphone, 7-megapixel camera, and a dot projector. It is used for Face ID facial recognition, Portrait Mode selfies, and Animoji.
  15. Face ID: Apple replaced Touch ID with Face ID on iPhone X. Simply raise the device, look at it, and swipe up on the screen to unlock the device or authenticate your identity for Apple Pay. Apple said there's a one in a million chance the facial recognition system could be duped by a stranger.
  16. Portrait Mode selfies: Portrait Mode is supported on the iPhone X's front-facing camera via the TrueDepth system.


  17. Animoji: Animoji are Apple's new set of emoji-style characters that animate based on an iPhone user's facial expression. Animoji take advantage of the iPhone X's new TrueDepth camera system, which features several new 3D sensors to detect your facial expressions in real time.


    18. Rear Camera


  18. Larger and faster 12-megapixel sensors
  19. Vertically-aligned dual lenses


  20. Dual optical image stabilization: iPhone X has optical image stabilization for both the wide-angle and telephoto lenses.
  21. Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync: Slow Sync combines a slow shutter speed with a short strobe pulse. It helps in low light when you want a brighter foreground subject with a properly exposed background. The flash's illumination is up to two times more uniform, helping to reduce hot spots.
  22. Improved image signal processor: Apple says its image signal processor detects elements in the scene—like people, motion, and lighting conditions—to optimize photos even before you take them. It also delivers advanced pixel processing, wide color capture, faster autofocus, and better HDR photos.
  23. Apple-designed video encoder: Real-time image processing with HEVC compression for reduced file sizes.
  24. 4K video recording at 60 FPS
  25. 1080p slo-mo video recording at 240 FPS


  26. Improved video stabilization
  27. Larger ƒ/2.4 aperture for telephoto lens: iPhone X's telephoto lens has a larger ƒ/2.4 aperture, which affects exposure and depth of field. By comparison, the telephoto lens on iPhone 7 Plus has a ƒ/2.8 aperture.
  28. Better low-light zoom
  29. Improved Portrait Mode
  30. Portrait Lighting: Apple says Portrait Lighting uses sophisticated algorithms to calculate how your facial features interact with light. Then it uses that data to create lighting effects, such as Natural Light, Studio Light, Contour Light, Stage Light, and Stage Light Mono.
  31. Calibrated for augmented reality
  32. Deeper pixels


    33. Power


  33. Wireless charging: iPhone X supports wireless charging based on the Qi standard. The device can charge by being placed on an inductive charging pad, such as Apple's upcoming AirPower mat or third-party options from accessory makers such as Mophie, Belkin, and Incipio.


  34. Fast charging: iPhone X is "fast-charge capable," which means the device can be charged to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes using Apple's 29W, 61W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapters, sold separately and included with any 12-inch MacBook and 2016 or later MacBook Pro models.
  35. Longer battery life: Up to two hours longer than iPhone 7.


    36. Performance


  36. A11 Bionic: Apple's latest chip has two performance cores that are 25 percent faster, and four high-efficiency cores that are 70 percent faster, than the A10 chip in iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
  37. M11 motion coprocessor


  38. Neural engine: Apple says the neural engine in its A11 Bionic chip is a dual-core design that recognizes people, places, and objects. It processes machine learning tasks at up to 600 billion operations per second as the driving force behind new features like Face ID and Animoji.
  39. Faster Apple-designed GPU: Apple says its new three‑core graphics processor, part of the A11 Bionic chip, is up to 30 percent faster than the A10 Fusion chip in iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.


    40. Wireless


  40. NFC with reader mode: Apple recently introduced Core NFC, a new iOS 11 framework that enables apps to detect Near Field Communication tags.
  41. Bluetooth 5.0: Bluetooth 5.0 offers four times the range, two times the speed, and eight times the broadcast message capacity compared to Bluetooth 4.2.


    42. Location


  42. Galileo support: Galileo is Europe's Global Satellite Navigation System (GNSS), an alternative to the Global Positioning System (GPS) system owned by the United States government.
  43. QZSS support: Quasi-Zenith Satellite System is a satellite-based augmentation system for the Global Positioning System (GPS) that is receivable within Japan.


    44. iOS 11 on iPhone X


  44. Simplified status bar: Clock on the left. Wi-Fi strength, cellular bars, and battery life indicator on the right.


  45. Hold down Side button for Siri
  46. Press the Side button + Volume Up to take a screenshot
  47. Swipe up to close apps
  48. Swipe up and pause to view multitasking screen
  49. iPad-like dock design


  50. Selfie Scenes in Clips: When using Clips with an iPhone X, there's a new "Selfie Scenes" feature that will use the TrueDepth front-facing camera on the device to immerse users in a selection of 360-degree animated landscapes.
iPhone X can be ordered starting Friday, October 27, with in-store availability in limited quantities starting Friday, November 3.

The device is available in 64GB and 256GB storage capacities for $999 and $1,149 respectively in the United States. Prices vary elsewhere.

29 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Ds6778
34 minutes ago at 06:07 am
Fanboy aside.... This was a rushed product. A lot of what seems to be an afterthought or completely disregarded. Sloppy UI elements, incongruent spacing, finicky gestures and a hit or miss facial recognition. This was definitely a “me too!” design.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
vicviper789
31 minutes ago at 06:11 am

The number of new features on this phone is amazing. It really feels like something a time traveler dropped off from the future. I just hope iPhone 8 sales don't suffer too much, everyone wants an X!

yes, that time traveler happened to be an android user from 5 years ago lol
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
philip456
13 minutes ago at 06:28 am
I'm all for constructive criticism but these are scraping the bottom of the barrel. If disliking the UI spacing and a facial recognition system that you haven't even tried, is the best take down you can do, it must be a pretty good product.

Fanboy aside.... This was a rushed product. A lot of what seems to be an afterthought or completely disregarded. Sloppy UI elements, incongruent spacing, finicky gestures and a hit or miss facial recognition. This was definitely a “me too!” design.

Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
MrGimper
30 minutes ago at 06:12 am
35) 2 hours more battery than a 7 Plus .... you sure? Thought it was the 7 (non-plus)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Joe Rossignol
10 minutes ago at 06:32 am

35) 2 hours more battery than a 7 Plus .... you sure? Thought it was the 7 (non-plus)


Yes this plus
45) hold down side button for Siri


I've corrected both. Thanks!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
whizstachio
26 minutes ago at 06:16 am

The number of new features on this phone is amazing. It really feels like something a time traveler dropped off from the future. I just hope iPhone 8 sales don't suffer too much, everyone wants an X!

No offense but speak for yourself, I'm going for the 8+
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Pezboy
24 minutes ago at 06:18 am

The number of new features on this phone is amazing. It really feels like something a time traveler dropped off from the future. I just hope iPhone 8 sales don't suffer too much, everyone wants an X!

I’m actually fairly uninterested in the X. I’m getting the 8 plus.
[doublepost=1505395124][/doublepost]

No offense but speak for yourself, I'm going for the 8+

You and me both
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
whizstachio
23 minutes ago at 06:19 am

50 features? Somebody must have played "where's waldo" to find all those features. Although i have mix feeling, it is nevertheless one of the powerful iphone.

Stainless steel frame, glass etc are not a features
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]