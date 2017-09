Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone X Production Currently Just <10K Units Per Day, Blush Gold Color May Launch Later

Due to component supply constraints, we estimate current production of the OLED iPhone at less than 10k units per day, which means the model will remain in severe short supply for a while. Furthermore, we estimate that the gold version of the OLED iPhone will encounter some production problems and will initially be available only in extremely low volume. There is even a chance that the gold version will go on sale at a later date than the other versions. However, we believe these shipment delays will have a limited impact on the shares of Apple and its supply chain members.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a research note to investors today in which he said Apple's current iPhone X production totals less than just 10,000 units per day. For this reason, Kuo anticipates the iPhone X will remain in "severe short supply for a while" following its expected launch later this month.Kuo also anticipates that the so-called "Blush Gold" colored iPhone X will encounter some production problems and will initially be available only in "extremely low volume." He said there is even a chance that the gold version will go on sale at a later date than the other colorways, which are rumored to be silver and black.Here's the excerpt from Kuo's research note obtained by MacRumors: