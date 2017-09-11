New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button. New iPhone 8 models also expected.
Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone X Production Currently Just <10K Units Per Day, Blush Gold Color May Launch Later
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a research note to investors today in which he said Apple's current iPhone X production totals less than just 10,000 units per day. For this reason, Kuo anticipates the iPhone X will remain in "severe short supply for a while" following its expected launch later this month.
Kuo also anticipates that the so-called "Blush Gold" colored iPhone X will encounter some production problems and will initially be available only in "extremely low volume." He said there is even a chance that the gold version will go on sale at a later date than the other colorways, which are rumored to be silver and black.
Here's the excerpt from Kuo's research note obtained by MacRumors:
Due to component supply constraints, we estimate current production of the OLED iPhone at less than 10k units per day, which means the model will remain in severe short supply for a while. Furthermore, we estimate that the gold version of the OLED iPhone will encounter some production problems and will initially be available only in extremely low volume. There is even a chance that the gold version will go on sale at a later date than the other versions. However, we believe these shipment delays will have a limited impact on the shares of Apple and its supply chain members.Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone X, a new Apple TV with 4K video, and Apple Watch Series 3 models with LTE at its first-ever event at Steve Jobs Theater tomorrow. Join us at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time for complete coverage.
1 hour ago at 07:26 am
my box of crayolas says that's "Copper"
1 hour ago at 07:26 am
If true, 10k per day isn't a supply constraint, it's a model that can't be released. If you extrapolate out, with their starting production in the last 30 days, that's 300k units for launch. There is no way they would offer it for sale if that's what they're sitting on now.
Maybe with 3m units on hand, but then they'd need to be producing ~1m units per day to satisfy what I expect will be initial demand of 30m units in the first 30 days.
1 hour ago at 07:27 am
Well I just plan on doing what I normally do which means waking up to order at 3am and just see what day I get. Is what it is.
1 hour ago at 07:22 am
Make it seem scarce.
That makes people want it more, and ultimately more forgiving of an exorbitant price tag.
37 minutes ago at 08:00 am
Someone should invent a drinking game where everytime the phrase "KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo" is mentioned we take a shot.
1 hour ago at 07:21 am
How many releases is apple going to screw up? "Here it is, good luck getting one.". I'm sure the homepod will be a cluster **** as well to go along with the airpods and now the X.
1 hour ago at 07:18 am
Really hope it's not true! Wish everything goes well with production so we don't face severe shortage at lunch. I really want my hands on that Blush Gold color.
1 hour ago at 07:18 am
"You guys, the phone that has not been announced yet is delayed!" ZOMG!!
1 hour ago at 07:23 am
the first thing that comes to mind when 'blush gold' is mentioned...
1 hour ago at 07:19 am
As long as I can get a 256GB iPhone X in “black”, all is good.
