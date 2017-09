iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus to Feature 3GB RAM, iPhone 8 to Have 2GB

iPhone X dummy model (in center) compared to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Details about the unreleased iPhones Apple will announce on Tuesday continue to trickle out from the iOS 11 golden master that was leaked on Friday , and the latest information, sourced from developer Steve Troughton-Smith , confirms the RAM we can expect to see in the three devices.The upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone X and the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus will both offer 3GB RAM while the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 will include 2GB RAM.That's in line with rumors about the three devices sourced from reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo , who previously suggested the two larger devices would have 3GB RAM while the smaller 4.7-inch iPhone would continue to offer 2GB RAM.Kuo also said the DRAM transfer speed in the three new models would be faster than the iPhone 7 by 10 to 15 percent to enable better AR performance, but that has not yet been confirmed.Currently, the iPhone 7 Plus has 3GB RAM while the iPhone 7 has 2GB RAM, with the 7 Plus featuring more RAM to support the dual-lens camera. Both the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X will feature dual-lens cameras, with the iPhone X offering a new vertical camera arrangement.Apple is planning to announce three iPhones at its September 12 event, with names for the device confirmed earlier this weekend . The high-end 5.8-inch device with an OLED display will be called the "iPhone X," while the two other 4.7 and 5.5-inch devices with standard LCD displays and designs similar to the existing iPhone 7 and 7 Plus will be called the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus, respectively.Many other details about the iPhone X surfaced this weekend in the iOS 11 GM, including information on Face ID setup Animoji , the split status bar the A11 processor , and the design and size of the device