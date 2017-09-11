New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button. New iPhone 8 models also expected.
iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus to Feature 3GB RAM, iPhone 8 to Have 2GB
Details about the unreleased iPhones Apple will announce on Tuesday continue to trickle out from the iOS 11 golden master that was leaked on Friday, and the latest information, sourced from developer Steve Troughton-Smith, confirms the RAM we can expect to see in the three devices.
The upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone X and the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus will both offer 3GB RAM while the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 will include 2GB RAM.
iPhone X dummy model (in center) compared to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
That's in line with rumors about the three devices sourced from reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who previously suggested the two larger devices would have 3GB RAM while the smaller 4.7-inch iPhone would continue to offer 2GB RAM.
Kuo also said the DRAM transfer speed in the three new models would be faster than the iPhone 7 by 10 to 15 percent to enable better AR performance, but that has not yet been confirmed.
Currently, the iPhone 7 Plus has 3GB RAM while the iPhone 7 has 2GB RAM, with the 7 Plus featuring more RAM to support the dual-lens camera. Both the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X will feature dual-lens cameras, with the iPhone X offering a new vertical camera arrangement.
Apple is planning to announce three iPhones at its September 12 event, with names for the device confirmed earlier this weekend. The high-end 5.8-inch device with an OLED display will be called the "iPhone X," while the two other 4.7 and 5.5-inch devices with standard LCD displays and designs similar to the existing iPhone 7 and 7 Plus will be called the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus, respectively.
Many other details about the iPhone X surfaced this weekend in the iOS 11 GM, including information on Face ID setup, Apple Pay with Face ID, Animoji, the split status bar, the A11 processor, and the design and size of the device.
Surprise factor during event: 0
I am so spoiled now :(
They weren’t going to announce the amount of ram at the event anyways,
This is always something we gotta find out for ourselves/Geekbench
Apple’s never had a problem with ram. Their phones outperform every single android phone. See note 7 vs iphone 7+ And every other comparison video.
I read that snapdragon is just now catching up to apple A9 chip in single processing power. Not worried.
The note 8 has 6gb of ram. I’m willing to bet that the new generation iphones will outperform it.
I read that snapdragon is just now catching up to apple A9 chip in single processing power. Not worried.
2Gb in 2017......smh
The note 8 has 6gb of ram. I’m willing to bet that the new generation iphones will outperform it.
just enough so that it'll slow down by the time iOS 12 is out
