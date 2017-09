iPhone 8 Camera Allows Users to Customize 3D Animated Emoji Using Facial Expressions

Following last night's leak of the golden master version of iOS 11, further details of features Apple plans to announce next week continue to be unearthed, including more hints about the new 3D animated emoji for iMessage.Based on information in the iOS 11 GM firmware, the new "Animoji", as they're called, appear to be a feature exclusive to Apple's so-called iPhone 8 and the phone's new 3D sensing capability, enabling users to create custom 3D animated emoji based on facial expressions picked up by the camera.As noted by developer Steve Stroughton-Smith , several Animoji will be available for customization using the iPhone 8's 3D sensing features, including chimps, robots, pigs, cats, poop, chickens, dogs, foxes, and several others unearthed in the software.The range of expressions that the iPhone 8 will be able to detect are listed in a separate asset, showing off the level of detail the new camera feature is capable of reading on a human face. Animoji will be able to be customized using movement of the left and right eyebrows, cheeks, chin, eyes, jaw, lips, and mouth, with global detection for sad and happy faces.Expect additional discoveries about the iPhone 8 and Apple Watch to be revealed soon as developers scour the iOS 11 GM code over the weekend. Apple will officially unveil the new devices at its Tuesday event set to be held at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.