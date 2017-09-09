New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button. New iPhone 7s models also expected.
iPhone 8 Camera Allows Users to Customize 3D Animated Emoji Using Facial Expressions
Following last night's leak of the golden master version of iOS 11, further details of features Apple plans to announce next week continue to be unearthed, including more hints about the new 3D animated emoji for iMessage.
Based on information in the iOS 11 GM firmware, the new "Animoji", as they're called, appear to be a feature exclusive to Apple's so-called iPhone 8 and the phone's new 3D sensing capability, enabling users to create custom 3D animated emoji based on facial expressions picked up by the camera.
As noted by developer Steve Stroughton-Smith, several Animoji will be available for customization using the iPhone 8's 3D sensing features, including chimps, robots, pigs, cats, poop, chickens, dogs, foxes, and several others unearthed in the software.
The range of expressions that the iPhone 8 will be able to detect are listed in a separate asset, showing off the level of detail the new camera feature is capable of reading on a human face. Animoji will be able to be customized using movement of the left and right eyebrows, cheeks, chin, eyes, jaw, lips, and mouth, with global detection for sad and happy faces.
Expect additional discoveries about the iPhone 8 and Apple Watch to be revealed soon as developers scour the iOS 11 GM code over the weekend. Apple will officially unveil the new devices at its Tuesday event set to be held at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
1 hour ago at 04:08 am
Just when you thought Emojis couldn't get anymore annoying.
1 hour ago at 04:10 am
Am I the only one who doesn't care about this f****** Emoji stuff but the security of Face ID?
1 hour ago at 04:22 am
Well, with this feature no doubt they will call it the iPhone Pro. What else screams more Pro than 3D emojis?
Every professional in his field was just waiting for this.
47 minutes ago at 04:41 am
oh wow, this looks annoying.
First the touch bar, now this. I'm a little disappointed honestly.
40 minutes ago at 04:47 am
All this and still no updated Mac Mini
:(:apple::(
53 minutes ago at 04:34 am
Just when you thought Emojis couldn't get anymore annoying.
The sheer amount of emojis these days is discouraging me to use them.
Looking through all of them for a fitting one is not worth the hassle so I just go with a recent one or even more often just don't.
1 hour ago at 04:14 am
The first comment pretty much nailed it. Super annoying.
1 hour ago at 04:08 am
The sheer amount of features on the iPhone 8 is making the 7S look more and more like lower end product with every coming leak.
1 hour ago at 04:15 am
No kidding, this is going to sell iPhones.
39 minutes ago at 04:48 am
Many many animated turds coming our way (I know because that’s all I’ll be sending).
