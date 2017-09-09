New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button. New iPhone 7s models also expected.
'iPhone X' Split Status Bar Leak Shows Off Animated Battery Icon and Screen Recording Indicator
These "ears" of the iPhone X will also be animated in a few ways -- when you plug the device into a power source to charge it, the battery icon grows slightly larger (lower right image) to indicate a successful connection and then minimizes back to its original size. Rambo shared a video of this animated icon in action on his Twitter account.
Here’s a closer look at the new ‘split’ status bar. The charging glyph zooms in for a second when you plug in /via @_inside pic.twitter.com/orBnHGxaYB— Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017
Here’s what the ‘double height’ statusbar looks like — screen recording, or in-call. The ears are interactive pic.twitter.com/bdacrEYMCw— Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017
Troughton-Smith theorized that the small dot on the right side of the status bar might indicate "pages" for the right ear that you could tab through by tapping that area of the iPhone X. Further digging led the developer to change his theory to describe the dot as some kind of "network activity indicator," because it pulsates from time to time and vanishes in Airplane Mode.
This theory was further corroborated in a separate video shared by Guilherme Rambo, where the dot in this area of the status bar moved back and forth whenever a piece of media began loading on the smartphone. It's also worth noting that the location services indicator arrow is now sitting to the right of the time.
When loading media such as video, the new statusbar shows a different activity indicator pic.twitter.com/fujCF5i50I— Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 9, 2017
This is such a smart choice I can’t see how anyone is annoyed by it. You lose so much space on the Galaxy S8 etc because Samsung didn’t design theirs as well as Apple.
It seems like the haters here would prefer to have less screen size and have no notch, but the status bar below the sensors. Madness.
This is absolutely terrible design. Let's hope it isn't the real deal..
This is absolutely brilliant design, so let's hope it is the real thing
I love these changes, and embrace the notch. It’s brilliant, really. It gives you the ability to have those notifications and clock etc while simultaneously not eating into the full horizontal screen-only real estate below.
Design limitations as well as Apple's own adorned limitations (read offering just a couple or more updates and upgrades per device and reserve the next for the next year) might have prevented from from doing this so far. the "notch" simply eliminates all unnecessary space and all sensors can be hid within it without making anything look off and odd.
It's really good. Saves on a lot of screen space that way.
It seems like the haters here would prefer to have less screen size and have no notch, but the status bar below the sensors. Madness.Actually, we'd prefer it if the software made this nice hardware more seamless by putting a black bar beneath the status bar icons. It's quite simple and in no way mad.
More for meee!!!
I am also happy the stupid carrier name is gone. I wish they would do that for all iPhones
