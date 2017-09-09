New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button. New iPhone 8 models also expected.
Details Emerge Regarding 'Face ID' Setup Process on iPhone X
Rambo tweeted the settings and preference screen for Face ID, where you can choose to use Face ID for iPhone Unlock, iTunes and App Store, and Safari Autofill. Apple Pay is missing from the page, but Rambo noted that it's most likely because he's using a Brazilian Apple ID and Apple Pay isn't available in Brazil.
Face ID enrollment process (with layout issues on first page) pic.twitter.com/KczOHEy9ir— Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 9, 2017
In another video, Rambo recorded a separate piece of UI related to Face ID that he described as "authenticating with Face ID." This is expected to be another step in Face ID's setup process, but Rambo pointed out that he's "not sure" there will be a camera preview in the final version of the software. He did say that the smiley face glyph and rotating sphere animation will be parts of Face ID to some extent.
Authenticating with FaceID looks like this (timing not correct because it's just the UI, not actual auth) pic.twitter.com/kvNUARDQBJ— Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 9, 2017
You can always opt to not set up Face ID and use a passcode instead while continuing to enjoy all the other features of iPhone X. Just because the feature is there it doesn’t mean you have to make use of it if you’re concerned over this type of issue.
This is how we get reduced security. People will go back to no passcode instead. FaceID is solving a nonexistant problem.
People are going to be unlocking this thing with pictures within 24 hours.
Love the Touch ID NOT the FACE. People can open It while sleeping... well I guess you can still steam my finger while sleeping though. Fxxx still don't like it
How do I stop the police getting me to unlock my phone, currently if I use the wrong finger enough times it needs a passcode which I have forgotten, I can't change my face while the police have me in restraint
