Details Emerge Regarding 'Face ID' Setup Process on iPhone X

Saturday September 9, 2017 2:13 pm PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Facial recognition has been rumored to be replacing Touch ID entirely on the OLED iPhone X, and today developer Guilherme Rambo shared a few glimpses into the setup process of the all-new "Face ID" feature.

Rambo tweeted the settings and preference screen for Face ID, where you can choose to use Face ID for iPhone Unlock, iTunes and App Store, and Safari Autofill. Apple Pay is missing from the page, but Rambo noted that it's most likely because he's using a Brazilian Apple ID and Apple Pay isn't available in Brazil.

Images via @_inside


Once you tap "Enroll Face," iOS will ask you to gently move your head around in various directions and as you do a piece of the user interface will respond by filling in a circle surrounding your face. Once the scan is complete, your face will be enrolled in Apple's new biometric security software and will be able to unlock the iPhone X, authenticate the purchase of apps, and more.

In another video, Rambo recorded a separate piece of UI related to Face ID that he described as "authenticating with Face ID." This is expected to be another step in Face ID's setup process, but Rambo pointed out that he's "not sure" there will be a camera preview in the final version of the software. He did say that the smiley face glyph and rotating sphere animation will be parts of Face ID to some extent.


In a series of leaks related to the HomePod firmware that happened earlier in August, a few strings of code suggested that the iPhone X will be able to scan your face even when the device is lying flat on a table. Apple is preparing Face ID to be "quicker, more secure, and more accurate than Touch ID," according to Mark Gurman, and the biometric security feature is expected to be one of the flagship features focused on during the September 12 event keynote.

Related Roundup: iPhone X
[ 16 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
big-ted
8 minutes ago at 02:20 pm
How do I stop the police getting me to unlock my phone, currently if I use the wrong finger enough times it needs a passcode which I have forgotten, I can't change my face while the police have me in restraint
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
macsrcool1234
4 minutes ago at 02:25 pm

You can always opt to not set up Face ID and use a passcode instead while continuing to enjoy all the other features of iPhone X. Just because the feature is there it doesn’t mean you have to make use of it if you’re concerned over this type of issue.


This is how we get reduced security. People will go back to no passcode instead. FaceID is solving a nonexistant problem.

People are going to be unlocking this thing with pictures within 24 hours.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
lbjsong
4 minutes ago at 02:25 pm

Yep:) //www.macrumors.com/2017/09/09/iphone-x-split-status-bar-leaks/



Love the Touch ID NOT the FACE. People can open It while sleeping... well I guess you can still steam my finger while sleeping though. Fxxx still don't like it
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jonnysods
4 minutes ago at 02:25 pm
Gosh this leak is massive. And I'll lament the loss of Touch ID.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
canadianreader
5 minutes ago at 02:23 pm
This is truly the biggest leak ever
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Michaelgtrusa
13 minutes ago at 02:16 pm
We will know all the juicy details on tuesday.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Caliber26
5 minutes ago at 02:23 pm

How do I stop the police getting me to unlock my phone, currently if I use the wrong finger enough times it needs a passcode which I have forgotten, I can't change my face while the police have me in restraint


You can always opt to not set up Face ID and use a passcode instead while continuing to enjoy all the other features of iPhone X. Just because the feature is there it doesn’t mean you have to make use of it if you’re concerned over this type of issue.
Rating: 1 Votes

